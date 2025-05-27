ActBlue officials are now facing potential subpoenas after refusing to testify before Congress about allegations of fraudulent campaign donations, foreign contributions, and money laundering schemes that may have funneled millions into Democratic campaigns.

The refusal of ActBlue officials to testify deepens concerns about what practices they might be trying to hide from public scrutiny. With the integrity of our elections at stake, this probe represents a crucial step toward ensuring that foreign money and fraudulent donations do not corrupt our elections.

On May 7, Committee on House Administration Chairman, Bryan Steil (WI), House Committee on the Judiciary Chairman, Jim Jordan (OH), and Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman, James Comer (KY) sent a letter to AG Pam Bondi sharing the findings of the Committees' ongoing investigation into ActBlue. “As we continue our oversight to inform potential legislative reforms, the Committees would like to emphasize the importance of the ActBlue investigation and work collaboratively with DOJ to improve and strengthen the integrity of America’s electoral system,” per the letter.

Highlights