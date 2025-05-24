BATON ROUGE, La. - On Wednesday, Secretary of State Nancy Landry announced Louisiana is the first state to use a new voter maintenance database from the Dept. of Gov Efficiency (DOGE).

According to the press release Sec. Landry visited Washington, D.C., where she met with White House staff, DOGE, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the Social Security Administration to offer feedback on the new voter maintenance database.

“Since taking office, I have repeatedly requested this critical data from the federal government to check Louisiana’s voter registration list,” Secretary Landry said during a press briefing. “Our participation in this program represents a major leap forward in our ability to safeguard our elections.”

Thank you to Secretary Landry for leading the way to help clean up the state voter rolls, utilizing the federal government’s new DOGE voter maintenance database. Many states rely on an unreliable patchwork of internal systems, public records, and inter-agency agreements to maintain voter rolls.

DOGE represents a more comprehensive approach that can streamline maintenance and improve accuracy across the board. Using the tool available at no cost, states can now check voter lists to ensure that only eligible citizens are registered to vote. The significant step to upgrade and modernize data-driven election security efforts will go a long way to help ensure elections are secure and trusted by the public!

The database combines information about a person’s immigration status and death records to keep the Louisiana voter rolls accurate.

The DOGE database is designed to merge critical data sets, specifically information on immigration status and death records, to ensure that only eligible citizens remain on the voter rolls. By cross-referencing databases managed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Social Security Administration, DOGE aims to prevent voter fraud while maintaining the integrity of democratic participation.

Accurate voter rolls are absolutely vital for clean and transparent elections. Inaccurate rolls include deceased individuals, people who have moved out of state, and non-citizens, and can lead to election fraud, confusion on Election Day, misallocated ballots, unnecessary delays and other issues.

The DOGE system balances integrity with access by using reliable federal data sources rather than relying solely on third-party reports or unverifiable lists. DOGE does not automatically remove voters but flags entries for further investigation by local election officials.

Louisiana’s early adoption of the DOGE system may pave the way for other states to follow, particularly as concerns about election security continue. Already, several state-level officials from across the South and Midwest have reportedly inquired about the program’s capabilities and the legal framework behind its implementation.

While the SoS does not specify an implementation date, the announcement signals an intent to integrate the system into Louisiana’s election infrastructure.

Landry also indicated she would continue to advocate for other states to follow suit, describing DOGE as “a Vital Tool for Modern Election Administration.” And saying: “Louisiana has always been a leader in election innovation, we were among the first to implement real-time voter check-in technology, and now we’re the first to use DOGE. I expect other states will take a close look at how we’re doing this.”

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.