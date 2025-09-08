On Sept 5, 2025, the Director of the Washington Parents Network, David Spring M. Ed., filed a formal complaint with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) - Voting Rights Division, Maureen Riordan, Voting Section Acting Chief.

In the complaint, Spring provided evidence from the federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC) 2024 report showing that Washington State likely has the least accurate voter rolls in the nation!

Every two years, the EAC publishes reports on voter registrations in all 50 states, as well as in every county within those states. To view the reports, see link: https://www.eac.gov/research-and-data/studies-and-reports.

Regarding WA State, on page 180 of the 2024 EAC report, you will see the following Table 4 Voter List Maintenance — Confirmation Notices:

WA State sent voter registration Confirmation Notices to 22.9% of active voters – similar to the national average of 19.5%. However, while the national valid response rate with Address Update (2.9%) and without Address Update (4.4%) totals 7.3%, the valid response rate in Washington is only 0.1%.

This fact confirms that WA state has a huge percentage of voters with bad addresses on its voter rolls, and that Washington likely has the least accurate voter rolls in the nation.

In the last column in the table above, it appears that Washington also has a low percentage of Invalid Responses. However, this is only because Washington has the highest rate of Unreturned Confirmation Notices in the nation – a fact shown on the following table:

While the national average for unreturned notices is 69.7%, the Washington rate is 98.3% - the highest in the U.S.

Also, despite having a huge percentage of non-returned confirmation notices, Washington has a very low percentage of voters removed from the rolls. The national average is 9.1% and the rate in Washington is only 6.5% - as is shown on the following table:

The above table also confirms that while the national average rate for voter registrant removals due to the voter moving is 30.8%, the rate in WA is only 9.8%.

Washington also has a very high percentage of confirmation notices returned where the new voter asked to be removed from the voter rolls. While the national average voter request for removal is only 2.6%, in Washington state it is an amazing 20.2% - second highest in the nation – with only Oregon having a higher rate of 22.1% (Note that Oregon has Automatic Voter Registration like Washington and appears to have problems similar to Washington in terms of registering huge numbers of non-citizens.

In Washington state, in 2024, 73,581 people – all of whom were likely automatically registered to vote while getting a drivers license – but who were almost certainly non-citizens, returned their voter registration confirmation card requesting to be removed from the voter rolls – as is shown on the following table:

The fact that Washington has such a massive rate of voter requests is clear evidence that Washington is registering non-citizens who do not want to be on the voter rolls. However, 73,581 is only the number of those who returned the confirmation cards. Likely, there are also vast numbers of non-citizens who did not provide a valid address and therefore never got a confirmation card in the first place and are thus still on the Washington voter rolls..

These problems were not limited to 2024. They are also present in the 2022 EAC report. For example, in the 2022 report, the Unreturned Confirmation Notice rate nationally was 57.4% but in Washington, it was 98.1% (highest in the U.S.). The voter request removals nationally were 4.5% - but 15.5% in Washington and 24.2% in Oregon. https://www.eac.gov/sites/default/files/2023-06/2022_EAVS_Report_508c.pdf

Note that while the national average "voter requests to be removed from the voter rolls" decreased significantly in 2024 compared to 2022, in WA State, there was a substantial increase from 15.5% to 20.2%. We need to ask why 73,581 voters who were just added to the voter rolls through the Automatic Voter Registration process would immediately want to be removed from the voter rolls?

The only rational answer is that they never wanted to be on the voter rolls in the first place – and were non-citizens.

Spring believes this problem stems in part from the Washington legislature passing HB 2595 in 2018, allowing for Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) when a person obtains a Washington driver’s License at the DOL.

Although the law was intended to register only US citizens automatically, there is substantial evidence that the AVR law has been used to register hundreds of thousands of non-citizens in our state.

Additionally, Spring’s complaint explains that in WA State, an additional one million total ballots were counted in the 2020 Presidential Election (4 million ballots versus 3 million ballots in 2016) – an increase of 33% - despite a population increase of only 5% since 2016. Mail-in ballots increased by 33% in Washington, an all-mail-in-ballot state, which is over six times the rate of population growth.

Keep in mind that even the 14.6% increase in registered voters was outside the range of values. The maximum that can be explained by normal variation is 10% and the expected increase is 5% of 4 million, which is 80,000. So the increase of 1 million implies that 900,000 unexplained ballots were counted in the 2020 WA State general election.

OF NOTE: The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) requires non-military overseas citizens to prove their current residency in a state in which they are attempting to vote. Currently, under UOCAVA, states are forced to allow U.S. citizens living overseas to vote in federal elections based on their last state of residence. In many cases, individuals claiming resident status in a state have not resided there or have no ties to it, which allows for possible voter fraud and undermines election integrity.

Registered UOCAVA voters’ legal voting residences are disproportionately concentrated in just a few U.S. states. According to the 2024 EAC report, the states with the largest numbers of registered UOCAVA voters were: Florida (202,141), Virginia (174,315), California (165,341), and Washington (124,410).

Curiously, together these four states represented almost half (48.8%) of all registered UOCAVA voters reported. 26 local jurisdictions reported having 10,000 or more registered UOCAVA voters, and 9 jurisdictions reported more than 15,000 registered and eligible UOCAVA voters. King County, WA was 2nd in the U.S. after Los Angeles County, CA.

Thank you to David Spring for filing the complaint with the DOJ to help expose the many problems with Washington State’s voter rolls. These are huge problems that must be fixed! Let’s hope Gov. Ferguson, SoS Steve Hobbs, and their accomplices at the DOL clean up their act and start complying with Federal and State election statutes. For a more comprehensive, detailed analysis, please see David Spring’s full article here.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

Related Articles:

Complaint against Washington Governor Bob Ferguson for violating federal election laws

How Many Illegal Voters are registered to Vote in WA State?

Congressman Abe Hamadeh Introduces PROVE Act to Ensure Election Integrity by Requiring Voters to Prove State Residency