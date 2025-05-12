A very troubling trend is happening all across America in many of the Marxist-Democrat controlled states. “Blue” controlled state legislatures are doing whatever they can to pass bills and make laws so incredibly insane and painful to their citizens that they are forced to move out.

This is their goal and a long term Democrat strategy in an attempt to keep these power-hungry Marxists in control and in power eternally… Case in point:

HB 1531, An act relating to preserving the ability of public officials to address communicable diseases using scientifically proven measures to control the spread of such diseases. Recently signed into law by WA State Governor Ferguson, this bill aims to “Preserve the ability of Public Health Officials” to address communicable diseases using evidence-based measures, including immunizations and vaccines.

Now, if there is a statewide “Medical Emergency” - based on their “Scientific Experts” opinions, you may be forced to take vaccines against your will, etc…

In Maoist-Democrat-controlled Illinois, HB 2827 (introduced Feb 5, 2025, and currently pending in the House Rules Committee) seeks to exert more government tyrannical control, specifically over homeschooling families. It directly attacks parental rights and school choice.

HB 2827 establishes criminal truancy penalties for parents, a Class C misdemeanor with fines up to $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail, if a family does not file a “Homeschool Declaration Form (HDF).”

The bill forces homeschool families to file an HDF each year with the public school principal in the district where the family resides. The information would be transmitted to the “regional office of education's intermediate service center” or the local public school superintendent, creating a massive unfunded mandate, the potential for lost forms, and overall chaos.

HDFs would effectively enroll children in the nearest public school (even if they are not attending it). Parents must provide children's names, birth dates, grade levels, and home addresses.

State-imposed penalties can lead to investigations by the Division of Children and Family Services, as well as potential removal of children from the child’s home and placement in foster care.

Because the Illinois State Board of Education “may adopt any rules necessary to implement and administer this act,” more restrictions could be enacted without legislative oversight.

If the possibility of being ripped away from parents weren’t awful enough, homeschool students would have to comply with all public school health, medical, and immunization reporting requirements to participate in public school activities.

This bill is not about protecting children—it’s about forcing homeschooling parents under state oversight and making them adhere to totalitarian government teaching methods. Public schools are failing in reading, writing, and arithmetic, yet Democrats focus on increasing control rather than fixing the system.

California tried a similar bill (AB 2756) in 2018 but failed; among many other frightful things it would have subjected homeschooling families to involuntary state home inspections. California activists are warning Illinois parents that this bill is part of a larger trend by Democrat-led states to impose stricter regulations on homeschooling.

Also, in Bolshevik-Democrat controlled Colorado, HB 25-1327, titled "Modify Statewide Ballot Measure Processes," is a serious threat to the state Constitution and could remove citizens’ right to initiate laws through the petition process. The bill passed the House and the Senate but stalled and is now "postponed indefinitely," or effectively dead for the 2025 session.

The bill would have significantly restricted the public's ability to bring citizen initiatives forward. Among other provisions, it imposes new procedural hurdles, sets a tight timeline for title-setting, and adds fines of up to $1,500 for petition organizers for non-compliance with reporting requirements.

Shockingly, the bill had a “safety clause” that declared the bill necessary to preserve public peace, health, or safety immediately. Voters would have been prohibited from filing a referendum to challenge the law at the ballot box. Their goal was to banish citizen comments, restrict petition rights, and block any citizen-led challenge to its passage. This would set a perilous precedent…

WA State Democrats tried something similar to restrict the citizen initiative process with SB 5382. Their bill also died in the 2025 legislative session but may return in 2026. It would impose strict requirements on the signature-gathering process for initiatives, making it difficult for citizens to bring initiatives forward.

The bill, among other things, wants to require those gathering initiative signatures to sign a declaration under the “Penalty of False Swearing” (a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $5,000) that the information provided by signers was accurate.

Of course, we know all too well these brutal tactics in WA State!

A few years ago, Democrat ESSB 5599 legalized kidnapping of all-aged children (Toddlers to Teens)! The dangerous law allows children to be taken away from their parents by the state, harboring minors - and NOT notify parents or guardians of children (including but not limited to) seeking sex change treatments or an abortion, forbidding parents to protect their children!

And let us not forget the Democrats’ “Domestic Violent Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force” and their “Hate Crime Snitch Hotline” - last year spearheaded by the State AG Office, which became effective a few months ago.

In the 2025 legislative session, Marxist-Democrats just passed a massive $78 Billion spending package, dramatically increasing various fees, and pushing thru a colossal $9.5 Billion Tax Increase. OF CONCERN: This $9.5B number is just for the General Fund and does not include $3.2 billion in new taxes for the Transportation Fund!

The Democrat Party is looking much more like a Marxist Regime - Be forwarned! Oppressive Control, Excessive Taxation, Massive Increases in Spending and Regulations, Censorship, and Punishing Citizens are just the beginning…

To end the carnage, voters everywhere must be on the lookout for Marxist-Democrat policies and vote the supporters of such policies out of office at ALL levels of government!

Please take action now to protect your rights before it’s too late!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.