Yesterday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) issued a press release after sending a notice letter to the state of Maryland for failing to clean its voter rolls.

“Maryland is failing to maintain accurate and up-to-date voter rolls, in clear violation of federal law,” said Chairman Michael Whatley. “Citizens deserve to know their vote isn’t being canceled out by duplicate or ineligible voters. We’re demanding action because clean voter rolls are essential to protecting free and fair elections in Maryland and across the country.”



BACKGROUND:

On July 18, 2025, the RNC sent a National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) notice letter to the State of Maryland to fix its voter roll issues.

Maryland is in violation of Section 8 of the NVRA. Section 8 requires States to remove the names of voters who have died or changed their residency.

NVRA of 1993 mandates that states maintain "clean and accurate" voter registration records.

During the RNC’s 2019-2023 period of review, they found that two of Maryland’s largest counties (Howard and Montgomery) have had more active registered voters than eligible adult citizens.

A 2023 report found that Maryland has not done an adequate job of cleaning their voting rolls.

The RNC argues that Maryland’s voter rolls are inflated, potentially including ineligible voters (e.g., deceased individuals or non-residents), which they claim undermines election integrity.

The RNC is demanding that Maryland show transparency and action to purge their voter rolls.

Ongoing Litigation: A lawsuit against the Maryland State Board of Elections, filed by Maryland Election Integrity and United Sovereign Americans, claims the state’s voting system does not comply with federal and state law, referencing 79,349 apparent voter registration violations. Additionally, the complaint alleges that voting systems are being used in Maryland elections with void EAC certifications, violating HAVA.

Maryland State Board of Elections numbers indicate they are updating addresses and attempting to remove duplicates, but critics argue that this is not enough. When those updates happen too slowly, it opens the door for mistakes – or worse.

Maryland is part of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). ERIC is a nonprofit organization that aims to help states clean voter rolls, share data with other states, and flag voters who have moved out of state or passed away. However, Maryland’s voter rolls are still bloated and a problem.

Thank you RNC for supporting election integrity and demanding action for elections officials to make sure the voter rolls are updated and clean, not just in Maryland, but in states across the country!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.