Lawfare is defined as the use of legal action to cause problems for an opponent - the strategic use of the law, legal systems, and legal proceedings as a weapon or tool in conflict or to gain an advantage over an opponent. It can involve using legal challenges, lawsuits, or legal mechanisms to undermine an opponent's position or achieve a strategic goal.

Lawfare has become a key aspect of modern war, and there is no better example of this than in Washington State.

Case in Point: March 21, King County Superior Court Judge Sandra Widlan struck down I-2066, protecting natural gas as an energy choice in Washington.

Widlan ruled that the scope of Initiative 2066, approved by voters in November, was too broad and violated the state Constitution’s single-subject requirement, invalidating the initiative.

The Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW), is the sponsor of the campaign in support of I-2066, and has moved to appeal the decision to the State Supreme Court. The appeal process was unnecessarily delayed because Judge Widlan’s order was not officially filed until May 9, 49 days after her ruling!

BIAW Vice President Greg Lane claimed it was an intentional tactic that hindered their efforts. The filed order allows BIAW and the state Attorney General’s Office to finally proceed with the appeal.

“Typically, you know, the order gets filed within a couple [of] days of a judge making a decision like this, so for it to have taken this long to get a final order in place is extremely irregular, unusual, and really unheard of,” Lane said. “The only conclusion we can draw, frankly, is that it's an intentional strategy, and I truly believe that's the case, it's just another slap in the face to the 546,000 people who signed the initiative and the nearly 2 million who voted for 2066.”

The initiative’s proponents, including BIAW and Let’s Go Washington, argue that I-2066 was clear in its intent to preserve energy choice and accuse the court of undermining the will of nearly two million voters.

OF NOTE: Widlan’s appointment by former Democrat Governor Jay Inslee, who opposed the initiative and was present in court.

Also, Judge Widlan violated judicial rules by making political contributions!

Indeed, more leftist brutal tactics! This is kind of like the other team having the head referee in their huddle to ensure they eventually win, or even an official as their quarterback…

