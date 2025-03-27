The Republican National Committee (RNC) is calling upon 48 Secretaries of State, including the WA Secretary of State (SoS), to provide detailed methodology on how each state maintains its voter databases. The request coincides with the Trump Administration’s March 25, 2025, executive order, ‘Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.’

"The RNC is once again taking action to make our elections more secure," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a press release. "Voters have a right to know that their states are properly maintaining voter rolls and quickly acting to clean voter registration lists by removing ineligible voters. If states unlawfully block our requests or if we discover that states have failed to accurately maintain their voter rolls, the RNC stands ready to act."

The press release noted that the RNC is requesting documents on how states maintain voter records for those who "have died, changed addresses, moved out of state, are criminals, or are non-citizens."

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) requires that each state maintain all records concerning the implementation of programs and activities conducted to ensure accuracy and currency of official lists of eligible voters.

“As you know, RNC is committed to a fair electoral process that ensures both access to the ballot and election integrity. Public confidence in the administration of our elections is critical to our democracy. The starting block for voter participation and election integrity is voter registration,” reads a letter to the WA SoS Elections Division, from Dhillon Law Group, the firm representing the RNC.

Specifically, the RNC is requesting voter information about individuals who are inactive voters, deceased, have relocated, have been convicted of a crime, or are not US citizens.

Not only does the Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) support the RNC’s efforts on election integrity, but we are also ahead of the curve.

WAGOP Chair, Jim Walsh, asked the Trump Administration to audit how WA implements its ‘Motor Voter Law,’ via HJM 4007. The effort shines a spotlight on the dubious practice of automatically registering to vote anyone who applies for or renews a driver’s license—even if they are NOT in the United States legally.

“Nobody takes responsibility for making sure that registered voters are actual citizens and otherwise legal voters,” says Chairman Walsh. “You press the Department of Licensing, and you press the Secretary of State, and they end up pointing fingers at each other.”

The WAGOP is also challenging the Democrats’ suspicious voting practices and fighting for fair elections in court in the 18th Legislative District in Southwest Washington, located in Clark County.

There, 173 ballots of 90,000 were cast, separating the winner from the loser. Curiously, hundreds of ballots cast by voters who had previously moved out of district were counted—and that number far exceeds the 173-vote difference between Democrat Adrian Cortes and Republican Brad Benton. The WAGOP has gathered hundreds of affidavits to prove this.

And while the WAGOP is fighting hard for election integrity, WA State AG Nick Brown is dismissing election integrity entirely. If AG Brown is confident that our elections are secure, he should welcome all efforts to ensure election integrity. It begs the question: What is AG Brown so afraid of?

“Washingtonians of all political stripes have been asking the WAGOP to do something about election integrity in our state,” says Walsh. “For the past 18 months, WAGOP has been developing and implementing a strategy to take effective action. At first, we studied the state’s election system to find the most vulnerable parts. Then, we filed some lawsuits. Then, we drafted legislation, which can be redrafted as initiatives. Finally, we opened constructive lines of communication with the Trump Administration and congressional leaders in D.C.”

“In the last few weeks, all of these efforts have aligned and created real momentum toward practical solutions,” he adds. “WAGOP lawsuits have shined a light on the problem of poorly maintained databases of registered voters in Washington. WAGOP-backed legislation has offered solutions to tackle election-integrity problems like the “Motor Voter” law. And WAGOP discussions with our allies in D.C. have encouraged President Trump to issue his recent Executive Order on defending election integrity. It’s been a busy few weeks!”

“WAGOP looks forward to continuing all these efforts, in court, at the State Capitol, and in our Nation’s Capital. We will continue to push for voter ID, transparent election processes, and same-day, in-person voting,” concludes Chairman Walsh. “Rest assured: We are making significant progress in these areas.”

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

