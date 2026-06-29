All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle
1h

How many people have seasonal homes, or rental homes in different states across the US? Double voting is a felony and SB 6084 does NOTHING to address the problem, no matter how much anyone may claim it does. And that goes for the Republicans who went along with this Bill.

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