All Things Politics

All Things Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayle's avatar
Gayle
8h

Excellent Article, Bill! It is difficult to understand how so many people can just sit back and allow this state to be destroyed by Marxist/Socialist Democrats when all it would take to end this monopoly in our state and on our lives is to VOTE AGAINST THEM. For God's sake people, VOTE! People died to give you that privilege.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Bruch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture