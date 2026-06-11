All Things Politics

All Things Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No One Important's avatar
No One Important
7h

I'll believe it to be more than a dog and pony show when high level miscreants are prosecuted and end up behind bars. Sadly, all too often, embarrassment is the final result, or MAYBE some low-level temporary employee gets put on probation, but never the high-level organizers.

Do I sound disgusted in our two-tiered legal system? You bet! I have seen it for decades. Grrr!

Reply
Share
Gayle's avatar
Gayle
2h

Excellent report! The Act Blue fraud has been going on for years and only now, since Trump took office, has the federal administration been taking action. Long overdue but very much appreciated. Let's see though if ANYONE of CONSEQUENCE gets prosecuted. If not, then this is just a dog and pony show.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Bruch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture