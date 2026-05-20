In a display of federal common sense, the U.S. Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into WA state’s policy of housing biological males in the WA Corrections Center for Women (WCCW) following mounting allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, intimidation, and violence against female inmates. The probe targets whether this reckless experiment violates female inmates’ Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment.

Ferguson and his Democrat allies own this failure completely. They prioritize activist demands over basic biology and female safety — and women are paying the price in violence, trauma, and fear.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Ferguson, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon announced that the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is formally investigating whether the WDOC has engaged in a “pattern or practice” of violating the constitutional rights of female prisoners housed at the Gig Harbor facility.

“Under my leadership, the Civil Rights Division will not allow women incarcerated in jails or prisons to be subject to unconstitutional risks of harm from male inmates,” AAG Dhillon said. “The constitutional rights of women cannot be sacrificed at the altar of appeasing unsupported and dangerous ideologies.”

“Washington State must protect women inmates from the inherent dangers of incarcerating them with biological men,” said Interim U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd for the Western District of WA. “Our Constitution protects the civil rights of every American, including women who are in prison and forced by the State of Washington to live with male inmates.”

The investigation comes after years of controversy surrounding Washington’s gender-based prison housing policies and multiple lawsuits alleging women were forced to live with violent male offenders who identified as female. One case involved a 6”4 biologically male inmate with convictions for child molestation & assault who was transferred into WCCW.

The letter cites a pattern of sexual assaults, rape, voyeurism, harassment, and intimidation against female prisoners by biological males housed at WCCW in Gig Harbor. These aren’t abstract concerns. There are at least 20 transgender individuals out of more than 740 WCCW inmates. Real women — already vulnerable, often victims of prior abuse — have been attacked after the state transferred male inmates who “identify” as women.

The probe follows a federal lawsuit filed in April by the America First Policy Institute on behalf of a female inmate, who was brutally attacked by a male prisoner (who identifies as a female) with a history of sex offenses under the Democrats’ gender-identity housing policy.

Multiple reports detail similar incidents: women terrified in shared cells, exposed during showers, and intimidated into silence. WA’s Dept. of Corrections implemented self-ID policies under PREA guidance pushed by the previous administration, but critics warned for years that this would endanger females.

This isn’t compassion. It’s ideological capture. Biological males retain significant physical advantages — strength, size, and predatory patterns rooted in male crime statistics. Forcing women to share intimate spaces with males isn’t progressive — it’s predatory enabling. Ferguson has long championed these policies. As AG, he defended expansive transgender accommodations, including in corrections. His administration doubled down as lawsuits mounted and whistleblowers described female inmates living in terror.

ABUSIVE PATTERN OF DEMOCRAT EXTREMISM NATIONWIDE

Instead of immediate segregation by biological sex — the only policy that actually protects female prisoners — State Dems pursue “gender-affirming” housing. They fight transparency and side with activists over victims. This mirrors a broader Democrat pattern: California, Maine, New York, and other Democrat-controlled states face similar scandals. When ideology collides with reality, women (especially poor and incarcerated ones) lose.

This is the same party that lectures endlessly about “protecting women,” but instead, vulnerable females have become collateral damage in their culture war.

The DOJ is now cleaning up messes in multiple states, signaling that federal civil rights enforcement won’t sacrifice half the population for fashionable pseudoscience. The DOJ investigation is a necessary reckoning. It won’t undo the harm already inflicted and enabled by Democrats, but it forces accountability.

Also, the WA Dept of Corrections has spent over $4.8 M on “gender affirming” trans surgeries for convicted felons in prison since 2019, with costs accelerating sharply in recent years — including nearly $400,000 paid through Medicaid even after WA Dems moved to cut Medicaid spending elsewhere, saying we have a budget crisis…

Washington voters should demand that Ferguson and the Democrat legislature end biological males in female prisons immediately. Sex-segregated spaces exist for profound reasons — privacy, dignity, and physical safety. Pretending otherwise isn’t inclusive; it’s vicious and cruel!

Females aren’t props to live with gender theory experiments. They are human beings entitled to safe conditions. State Democrats have failed them under the guise of “discrimination.” Enough with the euphemisms and cover-ups.

Biology is not bigotry. Safety for women must come first. This scandal exposes how far progressive policies have gone to destroy a civil society. If Democrats can’t defend basic female spaces in prison, they’ve forfeited all credibility on women’s rights entirely.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate