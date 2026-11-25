Former Cle Elum, WA resident Rachelle Yvonne Ellis pleaded guilty last week in Kittitas County Superior Court to attempted voter fraud after casting ballots in both Washington and Colorado during the 2024 general election.

Ellis, who had lived in the Cle Elum area for many years prior, registered to vote in Colorado in October 2024 after moving to Longmont, CO. She then mailed in ballots for the November 5, 2024 election in both states. When questioned by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, she admitted to dual voting, said she knew it was against the law, and claimed she only voted on state and local issues while avoiding federal races such as the presidential contest.

Ellis then again cast two ballots in elections in February 2025, which prompted the criminal case. Deputy Prosecutor Hunter Slezak noted the case was the second one in Kittitas County that involved an admission of voting fraud. Slezak said: “If the case had gone to trial, the prosecution would have focused on the ‘repeat vote’ circumstances of the 2024 General Election.” When given a chance to speak, the defendant said she “was trying to do her civic duty.”

Local Kittitas law enforcement was not able to review the defendant’s 2024 General Election Colorado ballot or related information. “Colorado said they would not honor an out-of-state warrant,” Slezak said.

Only one thing was the same on both the Washington and Colorado ballots in the 2024 General Election: the presidential race. Slezak said Ellis denied casting two votes in that contest. She told law enforcement, “I didn’t vote for president twice.”

"Submitting two ballots in the same election is against the law, regardless. It doesn’t matter if you voted for a senator in one state and then a House of Representatives member in the other. It doesn’t matter,” Slezak said.

Originally charged with a felony, she accepted a plea deal reducing the offense to a gross misdemeanor. The agreement called for 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended and the remaining 15 days converted to 120 hours of community service. Because the conviction is not a felony, she retains the right to vote in future elections.

One month after Ellis was charged, prosecutors filed a separate felony voter violation case against Cle Elum resident Jeannie L. Wailes. Investigators alleged she signed and submitted a ballot belonging to a former occupant of her household for the November 5, 2024 election.

The case began after officials learned the registered voter had a ballot recorded as cast in a Kittitas County drop box on or around November 1, then registered and voted in person in Juneau, Alaska, three days later. Signature comparison showed the Kittitas County ballot signature did not match the voter’s prior registrations or her new Alaska paperwork.

The actual voter told a deputy she never signed a 2024 Kittitas ballot and believed her Washington registration had been canceled. Wailes acknowledged that ballots for the prior resident continued to arrive at the house, said she had no active memory of the November ballot, and offered no explanation for the signature similarity. She pleaded not guilty at her July 23, 2026 arraignment; a trial was set for October 5, the case remains open, but no public resolution has been reported yet, and a plea agreement is believed to be in the works…

The two cases, along with a third involving a South Cle Elum man who voted his deceased mother’s ballot, illustrate how Kittitas County election officials’ signature verification and cross-jurisdiction checks caught irregularities tied to the 2024 election.

On October 8, 2026, Edward Thomas Pattee of South Cle Elum, who was charged with submitting and voting his deceased mother’s ballot, pleaded guilty to voter fraud. The case was triggered by a signature mismatch identified during review of the ballot declaration. Pattee accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to a felony voter fraud charge in Kittitas County Superior Court. The court sentenced him to 10 days of home detention with electronic monitoring.

Both the Ellis dual-voting prosecution and the Wailes voter fraud investigation stemmed from mismatches that election officials flagged and referred to law enforcement. In each instance, mail-in ballots left the controlled environment of an in-person polling place and were available to someone other than the registered voter.

Ellis’s case involved intentional dual registration and dual voting across state lines; Wailes’s case centered on voting another person’s still-arriving mail ballot. Together, they show the practical challenges of universal mail-in voting when residents move; ballots keep being delivered to old addresses for various reasons, including faulty, inaccurate, or incomplete voter rolls.

WA law treats voting more than once in the same election, or voting in WA and another state on the same election date, as a Class C felony under RCW 29A.84.650. The Legislature clarified this prohibition in 2026 after an appellate court created ambiguity in a prior dual-voting ruling in WA State v. Padrta.

In that case, after admitting to voting in two states (Double Voting) in the Nov. 2022 general election and being found guilty in Lewis County Superior Court, James Padrta appealed the ruling in June, 2024. In Dec. 2025, the Court of Appeals heard the case, and on Jan. 6, 2026, the 3 judge panel (all Inslee appointee justices) issued its curious 2-1 split decision, ruling that the law did not prohibit voting in Washington and another state in the same election cycle; saying that Padrta did not vote in the same “election” and therefore did not violate RCW 29A.84.650(1).

The court majority found: The Washington and Oregon November 2022 general elections were not the same election because they had a different slate of candidates. And Padrta was not guilty because he only voted once in each of two separate elections.

The ruling created ambiguity by narrowly defining “election.” In response, the Legislature passed SB 6084: Clarifying the prohibition on voting more than once in an election (a Democrat sponsored bill signed into law in March 2026), amending 29A.84.650(1), which clarifies that a person may not vote in Washington and another state IF THE ELECTION DATE IS THE SAME FOR BOTH STATES, regardless of the candidates, offices, issues, or measures on the ballot.

SB 6084 is a narrow fix that clarifies same-day election protections regardless of whether the specific candidates or measures on the ballots are identical, but does not address multi-state voting across staggered election dates or the underlying challenges posed by mobile populations and universal mail ballots.

However, the Democrats’ (aka “The Anyone From Anywhere Can Vote Party”) new law potentially may now allow dual voting by the same voter in multiple jurisdictions/states as long as the election is not held on “the same day.”

Many counties in WA State and other states hold 3, 4, 5, or even 6 elections per year, each on a different date. About 45 States hold their respective primary elections on different dates - only WA, MI, KS, MO, and VA held their Aug 4, 2026 primary elections on the same date…

Different election-date scenarios across states are harder to police and may require better and more accurate interstate data sharing. So now, if the “election” isn’t on the same date across different states, someone could possibly vote multiple ballots in as many “elections” as possible, wherever “voters” receive ballots, potentially with little or no consequences…

Thank you to the Kittitas elections officials who caught these issues and the county law enforcement and prosecutors for pursuing these matters. However, double voting is a serious crime and should be a felony because it undermines the principle of one person, one vote and is distinguishable from ordinary signature errors or honest mistakes.

Routinely reducing these election crimes to misdemeanors, etc., signals that these acts are not a serious breach of election integrity and does not adequately deter others who might otherwise justify mail ballots as interchangeable across multiple residences or states.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate