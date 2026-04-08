The Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) is relaunching the Tax & Cost of Living Tracker, just in time to capture the latest damage that Governor Bob Ferguson, AG Nick Brown, and Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, and the rest of the Washington Democrats are doing to our state economy.

People see the media reports: Washington has become one of the most expensive states to live in in the United States. K-12 school performance is dropping. Roads and bridges are in bad shape. Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars can’t be audited or accounted for—and likely ended up lining the pockets of crooks and grifters. Ferguson, Brown, Pedersen & Co. are making things even worse.



People know things are bad. But they aren’t exactly sure HOW bad it is. The WAGOP Tracker puts real numbers to news reports, giving regular people a tool for naming the problem—making the case for Republican solutions.



Among those solutions: Hold government spending steady (we don’t even have to cut—just hold at current levels). Prioritize projects that serve public goods, rather than ideologies. Hold government agencies accountable!



The WAGOP Tracker helps everyone do that.



The Tracker is based on the WA state government’s own numbers. It’s not some random algorithm or projection. It’s real numbers, updated in real time, showing how much tax money the state government is pillaging from the People of Washington. The Tracker also allows users to type in their own numbers (anonymously) and see how much the state government is taking from them.



The WAGOP Tax & Cost of Living Tracker is an updated and improved version of an earlier state tax tracker that the Party produced a decade or so ago. We thought things were bad then! We had no idea how bad they would be in 2026.



The numbers in the Tracker are taken directly from reports produced by the Washington State Department of Revenue, the Office of Financial Management, and other state agencies. They are updated in real time, so every time a person checks the Tracker, they see the most up-to-date numbers.

“It’s been too long since the People of Washington have been able to check how much of their money the state government is taking,” says WAGOP Chairman Rep. Jim Walsh. “This is an essential first step in state government transparency. And in holding state agencies—and state politicians—accountable for what state government is doing. How much it’s taking in and how much it’s paying out.”

“With the WAGOP Tax & Cost of Living Tracker, WAGOP is bringing transparency and accountability to all Washingtonians,” adds Chairman Walsh.

Save the WAGOP tax & Cost of Living Tracker on your phone or computer—and check in intermittently to see where things stand, fiscally, in our state, where they’re heading, and how fast.



Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate

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