All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle
9h

Check out the many links following this post: almost all relating to fraudulent Somali day/child care centers, stealing millions of our tax dollars! Where is the outrage from We the People? Minnesota fraud is nothing compared to what’s going on in Washington State.

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