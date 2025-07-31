The Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) is expanding its program for supporting conservative, results-oriented school board candidates from races in a few dozen districts two years ago to more than 60 districts in 2025.

“Our school board program was a great success when we launched it in 2023,” says WAGOP Chairman Rep. Jim Walsh. “That year, we targeted 36 races and helped the winning candidates in 32 of those contests. That result surprised many people. This year, we’re targeting twice as many races in 61 school districts around the state. Our goal is to build on proven success and help grow the conservative caucus among locally elected school directors in Washington.”

The 61 school districts that have WAGOP-targeted school board races this year are:

Aberdeen

Battle Ground

Bellingham

Bethel

Blaine

Cashmere

Central Valley

Cheney

Damman

Eastmont

Eatonville

Edmonds

Ellensburg

Enumclaw

Everett

Evergreen

Federal Way

Ferndale

Highline

Hood Canal

Issaquah

Kelso

Kennewick

Kent

Lake Washington

Longview

Lyle

Lynden

Mary Walker

Mead

Mercer Island

Meridian

Mount Vernon

Mossyrock

Napavine

North Kitsap

Northshore

Omak

Oroville

Pasco

Peninsula

Pioneer

Port Angeles

Port Townsend

Puyallup

Quilcene

Riverside

Sedro-Woolley

Selah

Shelton

Snohomish

Steilacoom

Sumner-Bonney Lake

Sunnyside

Tacoma

Toledo

Toutle

West Valley

White Pass

Yakima

Zillah

“This is a geographically diverse, demographically diverse group of districts,” says Chairman Walsh. “We didn’t cherry-pick easy races in districts where common-sense conservatives already run things. We’re targeting districts that we need to win, in order to fix our struggling public school system here in Washington.”

The specific help WAGOP offers school board candidates that it supports in these districts includes voter data, precinct analysis, fundraising advice and tools, policy training and human resources to assist with door-belling, outbound phone calls and public events.

“Great candidates for school boards come in all shapes—some have years of experience in public schools, others are concerned parents or grandparents new to K-12 education policy and politics,” says Chairman Walsh. “So, their needs are different. And their districts are different. WAGOP offers every candidate a menu campaign of tools and support, from which the candidate can choose the pieces that help most. We don’t tell candidates how to run. We just give them the support to run effectively. And to win.”

In some of these 61 Washington school districts, WAGOP is supporting more than one candidate. In a few districts, WAGOP is supporting slates of candidates that—if elected—will have operational majorities on their boards. More details on these candidates, including their names and links to their campaign web sites, will be available to the public after the state primary election on August 5.

“Providing a high-quality basic education to the children of Washington is the paramount duty of our state government,” Chairman Walsh concludes.

“In recent years, our state government has struggled to fulfill that duty. Washington has fallen from having one of the top three or four public school systems in the United States to ranking below Mississippi. The WAGOP program for supporting common-sense school board candidates helps return our focus to excellence in reading, writing, math, and the hard sciences. This is part of fixing our broken K-12 public school system. It’s critical that this program grows and succeeds.”

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.