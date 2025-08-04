Washington’s “Sanctuary State” policy is a motley combination of a single law, multiple executive orders, and bureaucratic rules. The policy stems from Executive Order 17-01, signed by Inslee in 2017. The EO mandates that various state agencies treat illegal aliens in WA State as if they were citizens. And the state bureaucratic rules, in some cases, actually give illegal aliens preferential treatment ahead of legal immigrants and citizens.

The 2019 law (SB 5497)—which was deceitfully called the “Keep Washington Working Act”—prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal agencies to enforce immigration law.



While WA Gov Ferguson, AG Brown, and Seattle Mayor Harrell encourage lawlessness by supporting “sanctuary policies,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced the Establishing Responsibility for Illegals’ Crimes and Adding Deterrence and Accountability for Mayors’ Sanctuary Cities (ERIC ADAMS) Act on August 1, 2025.

The ERIC ADAMS Act holds sanctuary city mayors accountable and criminally liable when illegal aliens living in their jurisdictions are found guilty of murder. Mayors could face up to seven years in prison and fines for "criminal negligence resulting in manslaughter." The legislation is named after New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is up for re-election in November 2025, and was motivated by cases like the murder of Laken Riley in Georgia by an illegal immigrant. Enforcement would fall under the U.S. Attorney General’s jurisdiction. The bill reflects growing conservative frustration with sanctuary city policies, which undermine federal immigration laws and public safety.

During the Biden Administration in D.C., the federal government turned a blind eye toward state laws and policies that undermined or dishonored federal immigration law. This was consistent with the Biden Administration’s de facto “open border” immigration policy. And it encouraged more lawlessness on immigration issues among our state’s executive branch and bureaucratic agencies.



The new Trump Administration is taking a different approach. It has reversed the “open border” policy and is proactively enforcing long-standing immigration law. This puts the executive branch and bureaucratic agencies here in our WA State in a tough spot. They’ve grown accustomed to dishonoring federal law. And now they face a federal government that doesn’t enable that lawlessness.

A lawful—or at least a wise—state executive would realize that the times have changed and would adjust his strategy to align with the federal government. Unfortunately, Washington does not have a lawful or wise executive branch. Rather than developing state policy that aligns with federal policy, current Gov. Ferguson and AG Brown are digging their heels into the past. They are foolishly trying to argue that Washington’s lawless state policies on immigration are superior to federal law and policy.

They filed multiple lawsuits that make absurd claims that, when state and federal policies clash, state policies prevail. This runs against the plain language of Washington’s state constitution, which—in Article 1, Section 2—states: “The Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land.” Our courts have long held that, based on this statement, when there are conflicts, federal law and policy prevail over state law and policy.



As a practical matter, the intransigence of Gov. Ferguson, State A.G. Brown, and other members of the state executive branch put this state at risk of a punitive response from the federal government. This means the federal government could withhold money and other resources from the state government in Olympia. Ferguson, Brown & Co. seems to welcome this fiscal hardship, apparently because they believe fighting with D.C. will raise their political profiles among left-wing activists. In other words, they are putting their selfish political careers ahead of the interests of the people of this state.



What can common-sense Washingtonians do about this brewing storm between the state and federal governments? A group of Washington counties is showing the way. They have passed local resolutions declaring themselves “non-sanctuary counties.” They encourage local officials and agencies to cooperate as much as possible with federal law enforcement agencies in affirming the Constitution and the Rule of Law in WA State. More Washington counties should follow their lead.

These counties are Adams, Douglas, Franklin, Klickitat, Lewis, Stevens, and Yakima. Their resolutions highlight and contrast with the problems caused by the state government’s lawless policies.



The WAGOP applauds these counties and encourages all common-sense Washingtonians to contact their county commissioners (or councilors, in counties that use a council system) and ask them to pass a resolution declaring their county a “non-sanctuary” county. As more Washington counties do this, more pressure will build on the governor and other state officials to move away from their hard ideological stance—and selfish political interests—and find some way to cooperate with the federal government.



This is not time for childish tantrums and “picking fights” with the federal government. State officials need to act in the best interests of the people they serve and minimize conflict with the powers in D.C.

Public servants shouldn’t risk fiscal damage to essential state government services and put the citizens at risk, all while chasing selfish political ambitions. Our state needs to do better. And our counties can lead the way!





Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.