Internal emails released via public records requests have exposed close coordination among WA State Democrat legislators, the Office of Attorney General Nick Brown, State Solicitor General Noah Guzzo Purcell, and State Supreme Court Justice Collen Melody.

Their goal: To make sure the state’s new 9.9% income tax (ESSB 6346) became law, usurp the state constitution, survive court challenges, and overturn a 1933 Supreme Court ban on income taxes in the state.

Melody was appointed to the State Supreme Court by Ferguson and began serving Jan 1, 2026, replacing retiring Justice Mary Yu. For 11 years prior, she worked in the WA State AG Office.

Washington’s Code of Judicial Conduct (specifically Rule 2.11) requires a justice to disqualify/recuse themselves in any proceeding where their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” It includes (but is not limited to) situations involving personal bias, prior involvement as a lawyer in the matter, financial interests, or other relationships that could undermine public confidence in the court’s fairness.

The code addresses campaign contributions: Substantial contributions to a judge’s judicial campaign by a party (or their lawyer/law firm) can be a factor that reasonably questions impartiality and may require recusal or disclosure.

According to discovered docs and PDC filings, AG Office staff have collectively donated thousands of dollars to Melody’s 2026 reelection campaign. Solicitor General Purcell himself gave $500. Purcell, who recommended her appointment, helped design the law she’ll rule on, and whose office will defend it in court, also wrote a check to her campaign. The Code of Judicial Conduct exists for situations exactly like this one.

Ferguson made the Melody appointment after receiving the “strongest possible recommendation” from Purcell (a former Perkins Coie lawyer).

Additionally, in Dec 2025, Senate Majority Leader Jamie (pie-crust promises) Pedersen (prime sponsor of the bill) emailed a draft of the bill to Purcell, explicitly asking for input on “what will give us the best shot to have Culliton overruled.”

“I would like to force the Washington Supreme Court to reconsider its caselaw that considers income to be property,” and regarding the tax, “I’d like to start with a rate of 9.99%,” wrote Pedersen in an August 27, 2025, email.

The 1933 precedent (Culliton v. Chase) holds that income is property under the state constitution, requiring uniform taxation and blocking graduated income taxes. Emails show Purcell and senior AG counsel Chuck Zalesky reviewed the draft with the goal of overturning that 1933 ruling.

Zalesky wrote in a Jan. 19 email to Purcell that “the overall legislative goals, it seems to me, are to have our Supreme Court overturn Culliton v. Chase.”

Additional AG staff provided detailed guidance on bill language, including avoiding certain framings that could undermine the legal argument, structuring provisions to sharpen the challenge, and addressing technical issues such as a potential “marriage penalty” (how the $1M threshold is structured for married couples and domestic partners).

Nearly 1,000 pages of records document months of back-and-forth coordination focused on using the high-earner tax as a deliberate test case to prompt the Washington Supreme Court to reconsider nearly a century of settled precedent.

The AG’s Office also advised on strategies to limit voter input. There’s a legal way to change Washington’s constitution. Legislators didn’t use it. This collusion has spurred calls for recusal as the case advances toward the State Supreme Court, where the AG’s Office will defend the law it helped to create.

Purcell recommended to Legislators that they “dress up” the income tax bill to sway the Supreme Court, turning the bill’s intent section into a political brief aimed at the justices who will eventually rule on its constitutionality. He pointed out the missing emergency (necessity) clause in the bill draft, warning that without it, opponents could attempt a referendum even though revenue bills are generally exempt from referendums.

On December 11, 2025, Purcell sent Sen. Pedersen his formal review of the bill, flagging the issue:

“Unless I missed it, I did not see an emergency clause. Without one, someone could try to subject the bill to a referendum… someone would have to sue to prevent a referendum on the bill as written. I just wanted to make sure you were aware of that.”

The clause was then inserted deceptively and deliberately, not for a true “emergency,” but to bypass voters — the tax doesn’t even take effect until January 1, 2028 (with payments due in 2029).

Democrats needed a “necessity/emergency clause” to shield the bill from a voter referendum. The final bill included the clause, declaring the tax necessary to support the government. Democrat legislators, the AG’s office, and their cohorts made sure voters couldn’t refer the income tax bill to the ballot. This was a devious strategy to usurp the state constitution by bypassing the people’s constitutional right to referendum.

As expected, Let’s Go Washington (led by Brian Heywood) filed a referendum to repeal SB 6346 shortly after Gov. Bob Ferguson signed it on March 30, 2026. The Secretary of State then rejected it because the bill’s necessity/emergency clause exempts measures from a referendum. LGW then filed an emergency petition (writ of mandamus) with the Washington State Supreme Court, asking it to:

Rule the necessity clause invalid or improperly applied in this context.

Order the Secretary of State to process the referendum.

Allow LGW to gather signatures (roughly 154,000–200,000 valid ones by early June 2026) to put repeal on the November 2026 ballot.

The State Supreme Court fast-tracked the case with arguments/replies due quickly, followed by a court hearing this Thursday, April 30, 2026. The court will review and rule on the proper interpretation of the constitution’s referendum exemption language “necessity clause” in section 1208 of ESSB 6346.

This is not a full constitutional challenge to whether the income tax itself is allowed under the state constitution. However, the state constitution, Art. 2 Sec 1; the second power reserved by the people is the referendum, is an important factor to prevent these types of unnecessary barriers to citizen-led initiatives.

The April 30 hearing is a narrow, urgent procedural challenge focused on whether the Secretary of State can refuse to process a referendum filing based on that clause — and whether the clause validly blocks voter review.

If the court grants the petition, the Secretary must process the referendum, and signature collection could begin immediately, making mobilization efforts critical for the June 10 deadline. If denied, the referendum effort would be blocked, and LGW would likely implement other strategies

Meanwhile, Jackson Maynard, executive director and counsel at Citizen Action Defense Fund, which is suing to overturn the tax, and former Washington AG Rob McKenna (who is leading the lawsuit), have serious concerns about the conversations between the AG office staff and lawmakers.

Maynard said, “The Constitution is really clear and has been clear as interpreted by case law for the last 100 years. You can have an income tax in WA state, but it has to meet requirements. It has to be uniform, and it has to be capped at 1%, and the problem with the income tax that was passed by the legislature is that it does neither of those things.”

In a recent interview, McKenna said, “When I was State AG, I was never asked by the legislature to advise them on how to pass a law that violates the Constitution. I had not seen before this week an example of the AG office actively collaborating with a legislative sponsor on how to draft a bill to get the constitution re-interpreted and 95 years of precedent overturned.”

Their suit argues that the 9.9% income tax on high earners violates the Constitution’s longstanding requirements for uniform taxation. The legal team also includes former Supreme Court Justice and Democrat State Senator Phil Talmadge. They represent business owners, farmers, and small organizations and bring decades of experience and credibility that could signal a promising path forward for taxpayers seeking a legal & constitutional rescue.

Specifically, the law violates the state constitution’s long-standing prohibition on progressive income taxes, Art VII, Section 1 (Amendment 14 in 1930):

“All taxes shall be uniform upon the same class of property within the territorial limits of the authority levying the tax and shall be levied and collected for public purposes only. The word ‘property’ as used herein shall mean and include everything, whether tangible or intangible, subject to ownership.”

“This was decided by the voters of Washington state when they enacted Amendment 14 to the Constitution in 1930,” said McKenna at a press conference. “The express purpose of that amendment was to expand the definition of property to cover everything, whether tangible or intangible, subject to ownership. Every Supreme Court panel that’s looked at the question has reached the same conclusion. Income is subject to ownership. So, unless you think you don’t have an ownership interest in your income, you have to see that income, in fact, is part of property.”

Washington State’s Constitution requires that taxes on the same class of property be applied at a uniform rate (no graduated tax brackets based on amount).

McKenna served as WA AG from 2005 to 2013, winning his races by large margins (before the death grip of mail-in voting laws and ballot harvesting practices totally ravaged the state). Universal vote-by-mail was mandated statewide in 2011.

AS A REMINDER: In the 2026 legislative session, more than 116,000 Washingtonians made state history by signing in to oppose the 9.9% income tax heard in the State House of Representatives, making it the most opposed bill to ever come before the Washington State Legislature. Also, a few weeks prior, nearly 62,000 people signed in to oppose SB 6346 in the two days leading up to a Senate budget committee hearing.

The Feb 24, 2026, legislative session final numbers for sign-ins to SB 6346:

WAS CON 116,779 (90.2%) - PRO 12,691 (9.8%)

Thousands of people have already left WA state because of this proposed tax (taking jobs and their tax base with them). If the law takes effect, the exodus will dramatically compound. Also, the law is expected to eventually expand beyond high earners and inevitably capture the middle class, creating an epic train wreck.

If Democrats understood economics, they would cut taxes, not raise them. Example after example proves that reducing taxes means more prosperity, more jobs, more growth, and more state revenue.

The ongoing proposed state income tax litigation is expected to examine not only the tax’s constitutionality, but also, with the recent PRR revelations, broader questions of corruption and trust in state institutions are being raised…

Democrats’ total disregard of the people, the AG’s Office, and Purcell and Melody’s ties to both the drafting process and the State Supreme Court's ruling in the case are ALL obvious conflicts of interest, stress-testing the separation of powers and judicial impartiality.

WAGOP Chair Jim Walsh on X issued a public call for Justice Melody to recuse herself from any ruling on the case, citing an undeniable conflict of interest. Walsh said, “The damage from Melody refusing to recuse would extend beyond the case itself; it would erode confidence in the court’s independence and make it easier for plaintiffs to shift the litigation to federal court.”

State Republicans and the public have been fighting income tax proposals from leftists for many years. We have repeatedly pointed out that a state income tax is unconstitutional, including Initiative 2111 signed by 450,000+ people & becoming law in 2024, which further codified the prohibition on state income taxes!

Washington voters have rejected income taxes 11 times since 1932, and they’re not ready to accept one now! Corrupt Democrats have systematically destroyed WA state. Now is the time for a change - In 2026, Vote Republican!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate