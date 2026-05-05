Today, in a unanimous ruling, the Washington State Supreme Court delivered an expected decision by blocking a public referendum on the new “9.9% millionaires’ income tax” under state Democrats’ ESSB 6346. The court invoked the “support of state government” exception in the state constitution, allowing the legislature’s “necessity” clause to stand and preventing voters from weighing in directly.

The WA State Constitution’s precise language concerns laws that “may be necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety, support of the state government and its existing public institutions.”

This decision exposes patterns of corrupt leftist leaders prioritizing partisan tax hikes over the people’s right to a referendum, treating the constitution as an inconvenient obstacle rather than a binding limit on government power.

Brian Heywood of Let’s Go Washington called the outcome a “gut punch” that reveals how far Olympia insiders will go to insulate their agenda from accountability. The ruling sidestepped troubling evidence that the emergency clause was crafted not for any genuine crisis but as a deliberate political shield to evade a voter referendum.

Internal emails via public records requests exposed close coordination among WA State Democrat legislators, the Office of Attorney General Nick Brown, State Solicitor General Noah Guzzo Purcell, and State Supreme Court Justice Collen Melody. Their goal: To make sure the state’s new 9.9% income tax (ESSB 6346) became law, usurp the state constitution, survive court challenges, and overturn a 1933 Supreme Court ban on income taxes in the state.

Additionally, in Dec 2025, Senate Majority Leader Jamie (pie-crust promises) Pedersen (prime sponsor of the bill) emailed a draft of the bill to Purcell, explicitly asking for input on “what will give us the best shot to have Culliton overruled.”

“I would like to force the Washington Supreme Court to reconsider its caselaw that considers income to be property,” and regarding the tax, “I’d like to start with a rate of 9.99%,” wrote Pedersen in an August 27, 2025, email.

The 1933 precedent (Culliton v. Chase) holds that income is property under the state constitution, requiring uniform taxation and blocking graduated income taxes. Emails show Purcell and senior AG counsel Chuck Zalesky reviewed the draft with the goal of overturning that 1933 ruling.

Zalesky wrote in a Jan. 19 email to Purcell that “the overall legislative goals, it seems to me, are to have our Supreme Court overturn Culliton v. Chase.”

Heywood highlighted the Solicitor General’s involvement as particularly alarming, accusing the state’s top legal defenders of helping one party circumvent the very document they swore to uphold. This underscores a deeper disregard among Democrats for voters’ referendum rights and the foundational checks that Washington’s framers built to protect citizens from unchecked taxation.

WAGOP Chairman and State Rep. Jim Walsh said on X: “The Court ruled that voters don’t have a right to hold a referendum against the state income tax.

This opinion is unfortunate but not surprising. It’s driven by politics, not the law. Art. 2 Sec 1 of the WA State Constitution, the second power reserved by the people is the referendum to overturn bad law. The State Supreme Court is willfully ignoring this foundational right. The judges should stop playing politics and take a lesson from their colleague in Thurston County Superior Court who actually applied the Constitution and statutory law to the awful anti-sheriff bill in a lawful way - 5 of 9 positions on the Supreme Court are up for election this November. The people of Washington need new judges on the State Supreme Court, who will put the law ahead of political partisanship.”

AS A REMINDER: Washington voters have rejected income taxes 11 times since 1934 (10 times on the ballot and then with Citizens’ Initiative 2111, put forth by the people and passed the legislature in 2024 by overwhelming margins, banning any tax on personal income!

Most obviously, Dems included the so-called “necessity clause” in the law to prevent a very politically unpopular tax from being REPEALED by a vote of the People of WA State via a referendum.

In the 2026 leg session, more than 116,000 Washingtonians made state history by signing in to oppose the 9.9% income tax heard in the State House of Representatives, making it the most opposed bill to ever come before the WA State Legislature. Also, a few weeks prior, nearly 62,000 people signed in to oppose SB 6346 in the two days leading up to a Senate budget committee hearing.

The Feb 24, 2026, legislative session final numbers for sign-ins to SB 6346:

WAS CON 116,779 (90.2%) - PRO 12,691 (9.8%)

With the referendum path closed, Let’s Go WA is now eyeing a citizens initiative drive ahead of the 2026 ballot, while emphasizing the urgent need to reshape the state Supreme Court in upcoming elections.

Heywood said a decision on whether to go directly to voters this year or to the legislature first will come within the next two weeks. The group faces a July 3 deadline to qualify an initiative for the 2026 ballot, and also commented:

“We strongly disagree with this interpretation from the State Supreme Court. However, as they have relied so heavily on precedent in this ruling, for this court to be consistent, they should be expected to rely on precedent to reject the unconstitutional income tax as well. The income tax has 93 years of precedent and has been affirmed seven times. Not only have voters rejected it every time it’s been on the ballot, but our own court system has ruled it to be out of line with state law.”

This tax would be devastating to the state’s economy: Here is an excellent video showing the math and explaining exactly how the income tax law will impact WA State: If 2,300 families subject to the income tax leave, the new unconstitutional WA state income tax will bring in less money to the state than before the tax…

Specifically, the law violates the state constitution’s long-standing prohibition on progressive income taxes, Art VII, Section 1 (Amendment 14 in 1930):

“All taxes shall be uniform upon the same class of property within the territorial limits of the authority levying the tax and shall be levied and collected for public purposes only. The word ‘property’ as used herein shall mean and include everything, whether tangible or intangible, subject to ownership.”

Meanwhile, Jackson Maynard, executive director and counsel at Citizen Action Defense Fund, which is suing to overturn the tax, and former Washington AG Rob McKenna (who is leading the lawsuit) and former Supreme Court Justice Phil Talmadge’s, suit argues that the graduated tax on income over $1 million violates Washington’s constitution, which treats income as property requiring uniform taxation and prohibits the type of progressive levy Democrats rammed through. This case directly attacks the tax’s legality on its merits and is unaffected by the court’s narrow referendum decision.

Maynard said, “The Constitution is really clear and has been clear as interpreted by case law for the last 100 years. You can have an income tax in WA state, but it has to meet requirements. It has to be uniform, and it has to be capped at 1%, and the problem with the income tax that was passed by the legislature is that it does neither of those things.”

McKenna said, “When I was State AG, I was never asked by the legislature to advise them on how to pass a law that violates the Constitution. I had not seen before this week an example of the AG office actively collaborating with a legislative sponsor on how to draft a bill to get the constitution re-interpreted and 95 years of precedent overturned.”

“This was decided by the voters of Washington state when they enacted Amendment 14 to the Constitution in 1930,” said McKenna at a press conference. “The express purpose of that amendment was to expand the definition of property to cover everything, whether tangible or intangible, subject to ownership. Every Supreme Court panel that’s looked at the question has reached the same conclusion. Income is subject to ownership. So, unless you think you don’t have an ownership interest in your income, you have to see that income, in fact, is part of property.”

Today’s ruling on the referendum exposes how little regard state Democrats have for voters’ rights and constitutional limits, but the CADF suit offers citizens another chance to strike down the tax entirely before it takes effect. With strong legal arguments rooted in a century of precedent, this ongoing litigation underscores that the battle has just begun, even as Democrats circumvent the voters and the state’s foundational protections against income taxation.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate

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