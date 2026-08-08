All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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geusterman's avatar
geusterman
1d

Thanks Bill.

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
2d

O, No. If passes in WA, the Dems may try this in NV. Please WA voters, Vote and Make it too big to Rig. To not vote, is a vote for this to pass.

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