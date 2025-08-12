The Washington State Fair has been taken over by leftists who are implementing new policies targeting conservatives, including declining a Christian group, a pro-life group, and imposing new restrictions on the Pierce County Republican Party.

According to reports, the fair prohibited the Pierce County GOP from selling political merchandise and restricting signature gathering for petitions, normal fair activities traditionally used to offset booth costs, and promote conservative causes. These restrictions were outlined in letters dated June 4 from fair organizers to the past fair vendors.

Most obviously, the new leftist policies reflect political bias. This is about censoring conservative free speech and is discrimination, per RCW 49.60.215, Washington’s anti-discrimination law, unequal treatment in a public space.

Not surprisingly, social media sentiment shows conservatives expressing outrage, calling for transparency, boycotts, lawsuits, and the firing of the state fair leadership!

The Pierce County Republican Party said on Facebook: Don’t go to the Washington State Fair. The new CEO is woke and won’t let us do our traditional booth. Offering merchandise for donations to support our work, as well as gathering signatures for citizen-led initiatives have always been an important part of our outreach—allowing us to connect with voters, share our values, and support grassroots civic engagement.

We believe in the importance of free expression and equal access for all political perspectives at public events. Unfortunately, these new restrictions single out and limit the ability of organizations like ours to fully engage with the community.

We encourage all citizens to take this moment as a reminder of the importance of voting and civic involvement. Do not buy into the narrative that Republican and independent votes don’t matter—they do, and every election counts. The ballot box is one powerful way to make your voice heard, but it is not the only one. Every dollar you spend is also a vote. Choosing where and how you spend your money can send a strong message about the values and freedoms you support.

LD 35 State Rep. Travis Couture said on Twitter: The Washington State Fair is run by partisan hacks and political cowards. They banned the Pierce County GOP booth after years of participation, but kept the Democrats. They can’t handle free speech, so they censor like the petty, corrupt losers they are.

LD 2 State Rep. Matt Marshall said on Twitter: The decision by the Western Washington Fair Association to deny the Pierce County Republican Party's longstanding fair booth is deeply disappointing and wholly unjustifiable. For years, the Pierce County GOP booth has provided a valuable, peaceful opportunity for community members to engage in open dialogue, learn about local issues, and exercise their right to free expression. To exclude a major political organization undermines the principles of fairness, inclusivity, and civic participation that the fair is supposed to represent. Such an action sends a troubling message that certain viewpoints are not welcome, eroding trust in our public institutions and diminishing the diversity of perspectives that make our community strong. The Fair Association should reconsider this shortsighted ban and reaffirm its commitment to free and open civic engagement.

WAGOP State Chairman and LD 19 State Rep. Jim Walsh said on Twitter: I don't think denying a nonprofit organization access to a public facility for an event that's open to the general public...in other words, a public accomodation...because of vaguely-stated "values"’ is either legal or constitutional. Adding: What do you think, @AAGDhillon? Prompting a response by DOJ Assistant US Attorney General Harmeet Dhillion…

The WA State Fair, held annually in Puyallup, is the largest single attraction in Washington State and ranks among the top ten largest fairs in the US, with over 1 million visitors and spanning three weeks every summer.

Most unfortunately, the newly imposed restrictions may likely result in lawsuits!

This issue is about more leftist control and censorship of conservatives, taking away freedom of speech and freedom of expression, and isn’t going away until there is resolution. Let’s see if state fair organizers do the right thing and restore the policies of previous years and/or fire leadership.

If these changes are not made, save yourself the drive and the money and skip the fair in 2025. Make your choice to support community events that respect and encourage open participation from all viewpoints!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.