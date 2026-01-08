Yesterday, WA State Democrats pre-filed House Joint Resolution (HJR) 4209, a proposed constitutional amendment to enable mid-decade redistricting and redraw of congressional maps. The move aligns with a broader national wave of such efforts ahead of the 2026 midterms.

HJR 4209 would allow the legislature to redraw congressional districts between decennial censuses, departing from Washington’s current practice of redistricting only after the federal census via a bipartisan commission.

Key Details on HJR 4209

Sponsors: Democtrat House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon and State Rep. Sharlett Mena

Proposal: It would permit adjustments via simple majority vote in each chamber if another state conducts non-court-ordered mid-decade redistricting.

Current Rules: Washington uses a bipartisan independent Redistricting Commission to produce post-census maps (established in 1983).

Challenges: Mid-decade changes are generally prohibited, except via supermajority to reconvene the commission.

Status: As a constitutional amendment, it requires two-thirds approval in both legislative chambers, followed by voter ratification.

WA State currently has 10 congressional districts (8 Democratic, 2 Republican). Any new map would not take effect until after voter approval, likely after the 2026 midterms.

The WA State Democrat push follows Democrat-Controlled California’s Proposition 50 in Nov 2025 (pending several lawsuits). Democrat governors in Illinois, New York, and Maryland (and a RINO Governor in Utah) have also threatened to redraw new maps to limit Republican gains. However, already very gerrymandered districts provide little room for Dem improvement.

Also, legal, constitutional, and legislative barriers in some states limit their ability to act swiftly. Historically, mid-decade redistricting has drawn scrutiny from the public and political parties for allegedly undermining voter representation.

In order for the WA State Democrats’ constitutional amendment to pass, a two-thirds majority in each chamber must vote for HJR 4209. Democrats hold strong majorities in the House and Senate, but are just a few seats shy of a two-thirds majority in both, meaning HJR 4209 would require a few Republican votes as well.

LD 19 State Rep. Jim Walsh, who chairs the WAGOP, said, “Amending the state constitution shouldn’t be trivial; it is bad policy, it doesn't do any good for anybody in Washington. It doesn't assure any voter of a stronger voice. It's hyperpartisan."

Walsh also believes that if HJR 4209 passes, costly lawsuits would follow…

LD 35 State Rep. Travis Couture responded, posting on X, “They want to change the state constitution to gerrymander away remaining Republican seats in WA.” Referencing that only two Republicans represent Washington state in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner (CD 5) and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (CD 4) are the only two Republicans representing Washington state in Congress, compared with 10 Democrats, including both senators.

Republicans are working on mid-decade redistricting in states like Texas, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio. About one-third of states have explored similar changes since mid-2025, marking the largest mid-decade wave in modern history. WA Democrats’ move is explicitly framed as a response to these actions.

Last summer, Texas Republicans initiated a mid-decade redrawing to gain several U.S. House seats. Also, yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis, announced he’s planning to call a 2026 special session on redistricting in Florida for April. Republicans there are looking to redraw the FL congressional map as nearly 2 million new residents have moved to the Sunshine State since Dems 2021 draconian Covid mandates.

Here are some potential Republican scenario redistricting gains:

STATE / POSSIBLE GAIN CURRENT POTENTIAL

Texas (R+5) 25 -13 30-8

Ohio (R+3) 10-5 13-2

Florida (R+3) 20-8 23-5

Missouri (R+1) PENDING CHANGE 6-2 7-1

Indiana (R+1) 7-2 8-1

North Carolina (R+1) 10-4 11-3

Kansas (R+1) 3-1 4-0

Nebraska (R+1) 2-1 3-0

Here are some potential Democrat scenario redistricting gains:

STATE / POSSIBLE GAIN CURRENT POTENTIAL

California (D+5) 43-9 48-4

New York (D+3) 14-11 17-8

Illinois (D+1) 14-3 15-2

New Jersey (D+1) 9-3 10-2

Maryland (D+1) 7-1 8-0

Virginia (D +1) 6-5 7-4

Utah (D+1) 4-0 3-1

Redistricting attempts and moves are fluid, and it is a high-stakes game that will not end over several more election cycles.

Republicans hold Trifectas (full control of the governorship and both legislative chambers) in 23 states, compared to Democrats’ 15 trifectas, with 12 states under divided government. This gives Republicans an advantage in pursuing mid-decade congressional redistricting, as they control the process in more states where maps can be redrawn to target D-held seats.

OF NOTE: A significant SCOTUS court case is underway. The case, Louisiana v. Callais, stems from LA redistricting efforts to comply with Voting Rights Act requirements. LA argues that such “race-based redistricting” (based on skin color) is unconstitutional because it “violates fundamental equal protection principles.”

The case (being supported by the DOJ) could solidify Republican majorities in the U.S. House, as race-neutral maps could lead to significant long-term GOP gains.

As a result, Democrats could lose AN ADDITIONAL 20-25 House seats in the 2026, 2028, and subsequent elections, particularly in states such as Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, where current VRA maps have benefited Democrats. A SCOTUS decision is expected by mid-2026.

If SCOTUS rules in favor, effectively abolishing or severely limiting race-based districts, it could trigger widespread redistricting, adversely affecting Democrat-leaning areas. These Democrat-favored, racially drawn House districts have historically always favored Dems.

The time, energy, and focus on redistricting, which leads to new congressional maps, are a delicate balancing act. The upside is huge; however, potential collateral impacts, including legal challenges, may further erode public perception and trust, as both sides prioritize political advantage over fair representation.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

