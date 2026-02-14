WA State Democrat sponsored 2SSB 6035, titled “Ensuring access to voting services for military, overseas, Native American, and disabled voters,” passed the State Senate on February 12, 2026, with a party-line vote of 30 yeas to 19 nays.

The troubling legislation would codify Statewide Online Voting access for specific groups, and also:

Requires county auditors to meet with federally recognized Indian tribes (to the extent practicable) to discuss and plan voting access improvements, such as establishing voting centers or ballot drop boxes on reservations.

Mandates biennial meetings between the Secretary of State and tribes to address voter education/outreach, use of tribal ID for registration, ballot mailing sites on tribal land, drop boxes near reservations, and other concerns.

Authorizes the Secretary of State to implement a secure electronic ballot portal (for returning voted ballots electronically) — Online voting would include: Service voters (e.g., military and overseas). Overseas voters. Disabled voters. Members of federally recognized Indian tribes residing on a reservation.

Counties using the system would be required to track every ballot submission attempt and confirm that only eligible voters used the online portal, with statewide reporting compiled annually.

The online portal must undergo rigorous evaluation, testing, cybersecurity certification, and security rules (e.g., against interference, ensuring voter privacy/secrecy, single-vote enforcement, and auditable paper records).

If enacted, the bill would take effect 90 days after adjournment of the 2026 legislative session, with full implementation required by January 1, 2029.

Online voting is a terrible idea and vulnerable to attack, hacking, manipulation, and fraud, with no reliable way to audit the ballots.

State Dems have been pushing online voting for years and it is already being used in King County for their Conservation District elections via the Democracy Live OmniBallot platform where “voters” can sign using their mouse, a trackpad, or a touchscreen via a ridiculous online “Chicken Scratch” signature verification method - If 2SSB 6035 becomes law, it would set the stage for an eventual general “online voting” system for all WA voters who already vote almost entirely by mail.

OF NOTE: Democracy Live’s OmniBallot is apparently NOT certified by the Federal government’s Election Assistance Commission (EAC), nor has it been tested by a federally accredited laboratory, as required by RCW 29A. 12.080.

All of this leads any rational, sane person to ask: How can this be allowed? How can this be legal? How can this be secure?

OmniBallot can also be used to mark ballots that will be printed and returned in the mail; the software sends the voter’s identity and ballot choices to Democracy Live, an unnecessary risk that jeopardizes a voter and the secret ballot. In WA State “Pictures of Signatures” are also now allowed to be emailed or mailed in lieu of a real (pen by ink) signature.

The US does not have widespread internet voting for the general public due to longstanding security concerns from cybersecurity experts, who generally view it as inherently risky.

In 2021, a pair of prominent election security researchers concluded in a study that the company’s product is riddled with flaws. “We conclude that using OmniBallot for electronic ballot return represents a severe risk to election security and could allow attackers to alter election results without detection,” Michael Specter of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and J. Alex Halderman of the University of Michigan, wrote in a published study.

This controversial online voting system is ripe for election manipulation, as any nefarious person could easily “OMNICHEAT” and cook the books to achieve the desired end result for their SELECTED candidate(s). Especially in consideration of WA State’s mail-in voting methods, where it is impossible to validate ballots of specific voters once they have been separated from their envelopes.

This online/mobile web-app ballot curing program was used for the 2024 WA State Primary Commissioner of Public Lands Race, in King, Pierce, and Spokane counties. This statewide race had Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson comfortably in second place behind Republican Jamie Herrera Beutler and ahead of Democrat Dave Upthegrove, who was in third place by several thousand votes on election night. The incredibly long WA State election season allowed about 2,200 ballots to be cured online via OmniBallot, ensuring Upthegrove made the “Top Two” with Beutler (only 51 votes ahead of Pederson), with over 1.9M votes counted.

The main concern with internet voting is the overall security of an election, chief among these concerns being the risk of election fraud. Internet technology is complex and rapidly developing. Cybersecurity measures are often reactive, and don’t always keep pace with the innovations of cheating and hacking.

Many are concerned that elections without a paper trail are more vulnerable to fraud and that casting ballots over the internet could make recounts futile, as there are no original physical ballots to recount. Without physical proof of any particular voter’s ballot, it is possible that election fraud could occur because of the lack of sufficient security protocols. Hackers could change votes to manipulate election results. These vulnerabilities also raise privacy and fraud concerns, as voters’ ballots would no longer be confidential.

Other pitfalls include the fact that online voting is often run by for-profit companies that may value profit over election security. There is evidence of voting software companies lacking adequate security, which compromises elections. There is also the potential of system failure, in which a crash of the voting software would prevent people from voting, or even invalidate their votes.

Another drawback of online voting is the lack of trust people have in the results produced from such a platform. Recently, there has been a steady decline in trust in U.S. elections, and online voting will only exacerbate the issue due to concerns about security, privacy, and accuracy amid the threat of fraud. In the current climate of uncertainty, many believe it is beneficial to stick with paper ballots.

2SSB 6035 is now in the next stage of the legislative process. Let’s hope the State House of Representatives kills the bill or amends it to mitigate possible long-term damage.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate