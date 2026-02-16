On February 12, WA State Democrats sponsored bills E3SHB 1710: AN ACT Relating to compliance with the Washington Voting Rights Act of 2018, and E2SHB 1750: Creating guidelines for voter suppression and vote dilution claims under the Washington Voting Rights Act, passed out of the State House via party-line votes. Now the bills travel to the State Senate. The proposed laws are further Democrat distorted versions of reality, essentially codifying that our elections are (and always have been) racist and biased against minority groups.

These bills are particularly troubling, as it appears Democrats are trying to replicate what other leftist-controlled states have done when they didn’t get the results they wanted out of a voting jurisdiction. If these bills become law, they could place all local jurisdictions within WA into a potentially suspect category of racist voting rights violators. Additionally, the WA State AG, exercising ‘political preference,’ could decide how local jurisdictions can implement election policies.

Nine states (CA, CO, CT, IL, MN, NY, OR, VA, & WA) have enacted state voting rights acts that generally mimic provisions of the federal Voting Rights Act (1965).

Unlike the federal VRA (which can apply to congressional districts), these state versions typically apply only to local jurisdictions (such as counties, cities, school boards, and other substate entities).

The 2018 Washington Voting Rights Act states: A jurisdiction violates the Act when elections exhibit polarized voting and where there is a significant risk members of a protected class do not have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of choice as a result of dilution or abridgement of their rights.

Making matters worse, E3SHB 1710 would establish a mechanism known as “pre-clearance” - a process by which designated jurisdictions must receive prior executive or judicial approval before undertaking election-related changes.

Any statewide political subdivision jurisdiction is subject to the pre-clearance requirements; during the previous 25 years, that was found to have enacted or implemented a covered policy without obtaining preclearance for such covered policy…

A pre-clearance program is a form of behavioral order and would establish a state-level process for “covered jurisdictions,” in which local governments are presumed guilty of discrimination and must prove that voting changes won’t harm voters of color before they can implement changes to their election systems or practices (referred to as “covered practices”).

In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court in Shelby County v. Holder struck down the coverage formula in Section 4(b) of the VRA as unconstitutional, effectively rendering Section 5’s VRA preclearance requirement inoperable nationwide

E3SHB 1710 is unconstitutional, Art 1 Sec 2 of the WA State Constitution is the ‘Supremacy clause’ - when the US Constitution and federal statutory laws are in conflict with state laws and policies, the US Constitution prevails.

It also violates the US Constitution Art 1 Sec 2 of the US Constitution, as the bill re-defines “Citizens of Voting Age” and how populations are counted for re-districting; presumes being racist and guilty of prejudice and submitting authority to the AG which could force local jurisdictions to change (redraw) their boundary lines (city, zoning, police, fire, schools) including voting districts lines.

However, WA State Dems want to ignore the US and State Constitutions and do everything possible to expand their power grab and false narratives…

Neither WA state nor any jurisdiction within the state has been subject to pre-clearance under the federal VRA. Only three of the nine VRA states have implemented “pre-clearance” (CT, NY & VA).

OF NOTE: In Aug 2024, Galveston County, Texas, won a major redistricting case. The decision by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that federal law does not protect “coalition” districts created by “opportunistic political combinations” of voters from different minority groups.

The key holding was that Section 2 of the 1965 VRA does not protect so-called “coalition” or “minority coalition” districts—meaning voters from different minority groups (in this case, Black and Hispanic/Latino voters) cannot aggregate or combine their populations to claim vote dilution when no single minority group is large enough on its own to form a majority in a district.

Public Interest Legal Foundation, representing Galveston County, called the ruling “a huge win… to stop the political weaponization of the Voting Rights Act.” The case challenged the appellate court’s interpretation of Section 2 of the VRA, which Democrats were using for partisan political advantage.

PILF argued that the Voting Rights Act was meant to protect individual minority groups’ right to participate in elections, not guarantee Democrats will be elected. The full Fifth Circuit heard the case, and the judges concluded in their ruling:

This court will not remain in the forefront of authorizing litigation, not compelled by law or the Supreme Court, whose principal effects are to (a) supplant legislative redistricting by elected representatives with judicial fiat; (b) encourage divisively counting citizens by race and ethnicity; and (c) displace the fundamental principle of democratic rule by the majority with balkanized interests.

With E2SHB 1750, the Democrat legislature continues on with their absurd narrative that there is a history of discrimination in WA State Elections by creating guidelines for voter suppression and vote dilution claims under the Washington VRA. The Dems say local government subdivisions are prohibited from addressing these challenges, and this has ‘resulted in an improper dilution of voting power for these minority groups.’

They want to modify existing prohibitions in state laws so these jurisdictions adopt changes in collaboration with affected community members, so ‘minority groups / protected classes’ have an equal opportunity to elect candidates - District boundaries may not be drawn or maintained in a manner that creates or perpetuates the dilution of the votes of the members of a protected class or classes - Subject to WA State Democrat leadership / AG / Court Interpretation Approval, etc…

OF NOTE: Proof of intent to discriminate against a protected class would not be required to bring an abridgment claim (legal challenge under the VRA) against a political subdivision.

It appears that often in WA State, when election results do not line up with their expectations, Democrats always want to blame the results on racism and move the goalposts. Sadly, Democrats are hell-bent on the idea that ‘Protected Classes’ and ‘Coalitions’ have no identity other than political.

Thank you to the many good Republican State Representatives who attempted to amend these terrible bills, only to fall on the deaf ears of the State Democrats.

These bills are completely unjustified. There is no true evidence of election-related discrimination in WA. Both E3SHB 1710 and E2SHB 1750 now move to the State Senate and are scheduled for public hearing in the Senate Committee on State Gov, Tribal Affairs & Elections on Feb 20 @ 10:30 AM.

PLEASE GO ON THE RECORD TO MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD! Click here to testify or comment on E3SHB 1710 or on E2SHB 1750.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate

Related Articles:

‘Huge Win’ in Galveston Redistricting Case Stops Democrats’ Weaponization of Voting Rights Act

PILF: U.S. VS GALVESTON COUNTY

WA State Dems End Free & Open Debate

Undemocratic-Democrat Funded Groups’ Lawfare and Collusion Exposed!

WA State Democrats Go For the Kill Shot with Latest Blatant Gerrymandering