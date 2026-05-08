This is an update to my April 28, Substack article, Abandoned Box of Ballots Exposes Evidence of Potential Large-Scale Coordinated Corruption in WA State Elections - Amazing find could implicate 26 ERIC member states + DC.

REVIEW: On April 16, 2026, WAGOP State Chairman and State Rep. Jim Walsh reported that a concerned citizen made a troubling discovery in February 2026: hundreds of undelivered WA State ballots sitting in a large box on the ground, next to a dumpster behind a strip mall in Renton, WA. According to Chair Walsh, the Good Samaritan knew they were important, put the box in his truck, called King County Elections, then called the WA Secretary of State’s office (SoS), but was given the runaround. He even tried calling his congressional representative with no luck. So, he contacted Chair Walsh and gave the box to WAGOP.

WHAT WE NOW KNOW:

USPS delivered election mail from several county elections offices and the WA Sec of State (SoS) over the 2020-25 election cycles, addressed to people who rented private mailboxes at a Commercial Mailbox Business at 330 SW 43rd St., Suite K, Renton, WA. The business was responsible for holding the mail in customers’ private mailboxes for them to pick up.

Much election mail went unclaimed between 2020–2025. Instead of being properly handled as undeliverable and sent back to USPS, a large box of election materials was abandoned next to a dumpster behind the strip mall where the business is located.

The new owner of the business told reporters they took over in Jan 2026 and were unaware of any leftover ballots, calling the situation “news to them.”

The WAGOP scanned and photocopied the contents of the box. They contacted law enforcement and the USPS and ensured the contents of the box were secure. It took USPS two days to come and pick up the box. The box and all its contents were then given to USPS inspectors who are conducting an investigation with Renton Police, King County officials, and possibly the FBI.

As Chair of the WAGOP Election Integrity Committee, I was notified of the findings immediately after Chair Walsh’s April 16 video. I then reached out to several election integrity specialists to assist in data analysis to further clarify, verify, document, and record the findings. Here are the most recent updates:

THE ELECTION-RELATED MATERIALS IN THE BOX INCLUDED:

550 undelivered “Eligible But Unregistered” (EBU) voter registration postcards, addressed from the SoS to people not yet listed on the state’s voter roll. These are people who are NOT registered voters but appear to be eligible to register to vote (U.S. citizens, age 16+, state residents, etc.).

360 undelivered ballot envelopes, sent from elections offices in King (334), Pierce (11), Snohomish (11), Thurston (2), Kitsap (1), and one from Imperial County, California.

DATA ANALYSIS FOR THE 360 UNDELIVERED BALLOT ENVELOPES:

63 unique voters (2020 - 2025 election cycles). 58 are currently registered.

6 people voted in different election cycles (using ballots not found in the box). 4 voted in the 2024 general election. 1 voted in the 2020 general election. 1 voted in the 2022 general election. No one voted in the 2023 or 2025 elections.



Of Note: Of the 63 voters, about 47 (75%) have traditional American/Northern European names, and about 16 (25%) have other foreign names (6 Hispanic, 6 Chinese/Central Asian, 4 Russian/Slavic).

EBU UNDELIVERED VOTER REGISTRATION POSTCARD FINDINGS:

The EBU voter registration postcards were sent from the SoS in 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 - Discernible from the general election date on the front of the postcard, e.g., November 3 was 2020; November 8 was 2022.

The five years include a total of 550 names.

ALL 550 EBU postcards are addressed to the SAME commercial mailbox rental business in Renton, WA (many with different individual box #s).

The 2020 list has 146 names: 135 Chinese (92%), 6 Hispanic, 2 Southeast Asian, 1 Korean, 1 Central /Eastern European, and 1 Arabic.

The 2022 list has 71 names: 65 Chinese (92%), 3 Arabic, 2 Southeast Asian, and 1 Italian.

The 2023 list has 105 names: 77 Central Asian (73%), 21 Chinese, 4 Russian, and 3 Hispanic.

The 2024 list has 167 names: 133 Central Asian (80%), 29 Chinese, 2 Lithuanian, 1 Arabic, 1 Romanian (Moldovan ?), and 1 Ukrainian.

The 2025 list has 61 names: 45 Central Asian (74%), 9 Chinese, 2 Romanian, 1 Moldovan, 1 Southeast Asian, 1 Ukrainian, 1 Italo-Russian, and 1 Hispanic.

Of the 550 names addressed across ALL 5 years, only 10 are Hispanic (about 1.8%); there are NO distinct traditional American names (0%).

The EBU cards and data are particularly stunning and not at all what we expected. We expected a random assortment of American and foreign names in any given year, and a likely predominance of Hispanic names.

What did we get? A FOREIGN NAME LIST WITH VERY DISTINCT SUSPICIOUS PATTERNS - where there should be none.

BUT WAIT…IT NOW GETS MUCH MORE INTERESTING:

For the year 2020: 141 of 146 EBU cards have no box #; they were all addressed to the Commercial Business address: 330 SW 43rd St, Suite K, Renton, WA - 5 have box numbers (3 went to separate box #s and 2 went to the same box #).

For 2022: 70 of 71 EBU cards have no box # and went to the Commercial Business Suite K address; just 1 has a box #.

For 2023: 75 of 105 EBU cards went to box #492, 29 went to the Commercial Business Suite K address, and 1 went to a separate box #.

For 2024: 135 of 167 EBU cards went to box #492, 28 went to the Commercial Business Suite K address, and 4 went to a separate box #.

For 2025: 29 of 61 EBU cards went to box #492, 32 went to the Commercial Business Suite K address.

Every year, the EBU cards were addressed to different people at the same 330 SW 43rd St, Renton address, e.g., Suite K or Box #492, and a few other box #.

For box #492, most all appear to be only Central Asian/Russian names.

For the Commercial Business Suite K address, most all appear to be only Chinese names.

WA State is one of 27 (Virginia is ‘back in the mix’ again) Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) member states. We are told ERIC identifies EBUs through a process that matches states’ voter roll registration lists with lists of DMV/DOL driver's licenses and state ID cards. ERIC then provides lists of EBUs to its member states, which contact EBUs through mailers to educate them on how to register and encourage them to do so.

This data shows more evidence that the EBU list is coordinated and by design.

This is more confirmation that the EBU list could be part of a larger Democrat state-managed immigration placement activity plan (ALL TAXPAYER FUNDED).

So, who EXACTLY is organizing the EBU lists, and who EXACTLY is funding this? Are NGOs involved? Is it a coordinated effort by DOL / ERIC / CEIR / SOS to knowingly and purposefully register non-citizens to vote?

MORE QUESTIONS NEED TO BE ASKED AND ANSWERED:

IS ERIC / CEIR / SOS coordinating this EBU “Voter Outreach” program?

Exactly who filtered and coordinated these 550 names? What was the criteria?

What other specific things does ERIC / CEIR do with member states' voter rolls and DMV/DOL lists???

ERIC is 100% taxpayer-funded - How much does WA state pay for membership? ERIC’s website indicates annual fees range from $37,000 to $117,000.

What is the annual taxpayer cost to print and mail EBU “Voter Outreach” cards?

Is this a misuse of taxpayer funds and/or a serious breach of the ERIC contract?

Who paid for the commercial mailbox rental for EBU names? Was it state-funded?

Were/Are any state taxpayer grants assisting non-citizens involved with this?

Why is such a high percentage of names in each of the years primarily targeting one specific ethnic group? E.g. (2020: 92% Chinese, 2022: 92% Chinese, 2023: 73% Central Asian, 2024: 80% Central Asian, 2025 74% Central Asian).

Why does box #492 appear to be mostly Central Asian/Russian names?

Why do the Commercial Business addresses mostly appear to be Chinese names?

Are any of the Chinese names affiliated with the CCP?

Is ERIC / CEIR / SOS targeting non-citizens to register them to vote?

How many of the 550 EBU names are non-citizens?

Why is the SoS mailing voter registration cards to non-citizens?

Are leftist NGOs using the EBU lists to get non-citizens registered to vote?

Is this evidence of a (RICO) organized national or transnational crime operation?

We know Chinese fraudulent driver’s licenses and ID cards are used for criminal activity and fraud. Is this evidence of a similar type of fraud?

AS A REMINDER: Earlier this year, Democrats passed ESSB 5068, which changes WA State citizenship requirements to allow non-citizens to be Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys, Limited Authority Law Enforcement Officers (may have powers of arrest, carry firearms, and perform enforcement duties), Corrections Officers, Civil Service, Firefighters, Public Safety, etc.

This bill comes on the heels of last year’s HB 1889, giving non-citizens the right to have professional licenses and certifications, which followed the prior year’s HB 2368 that authorized DSHS to coordinate statewide efforts to “assist” Immigrants and Refugees with millions of dollars of taxpayer cash for refugee settlement (replicating the California/Minnesota vote-buying model).

Let’s be clear, for the WA State 2027 legislature, expect Democrats to push for non-citizens to become law enforcement officers (e.g., City Police, County Sheriffs) to police Americans. Once in these positions, illegals will be deciding on investigating and prosecuting crimes, including election law violations.

Of Note: After the controversial 2004 WA State Rossi / Gregoire Governor Race (after 3 recounts where Rossi had originally won but Dems kept finding ballots, the race was decided by 129 votes out of 2.9 million cast (after a lengthy court case). Then, a law that facilitates election/voter fraud, RCW 29A.08.112 ”Voters without traditional residential addresses” - went into effect in 2005.

MORE “GOOD SAMARITAN BOX” UPDATES:

The Renton box data has since been analyzed and exposed by several other election integrity advocates, including Wisconsin’s Peter Bernegger (founder of Election Watch). Bernegger has been one of the main forces to ban ERIC.

May 1st Bernegger posted on X, Explosive - those WA Sec. of State postcards are EBUs (Eligible But Unregistered) mailings, sent under ERIC. ERIC matches DMV records to the voter file; unmatched names get an EBU postcard. ERIC, however, leaves out the conservatives on the list they send to their member State Election Officials; they screen for liberals and send those instead!

All at taxpayers' expense. The ERIC membership agreement forces states to do this, ERIC says who, when and where the postcards will be sent. This is how the liberals are inflating the voter rolls.

For ERIC to flag those names as EBU, the WA DOL must hold DL or ID Cards at 330 SW 43rd St; however, a county elections letter warned that this same address was invalid in 2018. Big questions: Why didn’t ERIC catch this? At this point, the only reason is that they did it on purpose to inflate the voter rolls. Corrupt ERIC founder David Becker will tell you how sophisticated their systems are…Why didn’t the State Election Officials catch this? The only reason: they are in on this election scam. The scale of it in just one City. How many other locations across the nation is ERIC pulling this criminal, fraudulent, election scam?



A big thank you to Mr. Bernegger for his data analysis, which further confirmed findings that WA State Elections is a Corrupt Train Wreck. I wholeheartedly agree with his perspective, especially saying, ”This is a big story where you'll see how it is a major, national problem in our elections...”

SO JUST HOW BAD IS THIS PROBLEM IN WA STATE?

The scale of this problem is unfathomable. This is ONE commercial mail rental location in ONE city. How many other commercial mailbox rental businesses in King County, in WA State, and all across the country have similar issues?

In WA state, anyone can register virtually anywhere (street corner, vacant lot, etc.) with a description they provide as their ‘residential address’ - A valid mailing address is still required (e.g., a PO Box, general delivery at a post office, shelter, friend/relative’s address, or similar) per RCW 29A.08.112.

WA state also allows same-day registration (up to 8 pm on election day) per RCW 29A.08.140.

We know the WA State DOL policy via the Democrat-controlled state legislature 2018 HB 2595 “AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION” law is to register everyone possible to vote based on an attestation with no true citizenship verification. This results in thousands of non-citizens obtaining a WA State ID Card or DL.

Of Note: WA DOL knew about a massive data breach for 6 years, but downplayed the severity. Every WA resident with a DL or ID may have been exposed.

AS A REMINDER: WA State Legislature Democrats’ (aka “The Anyone From Anywhere Can Vote Party”) passed SB 5077 last year: Concerning expansion of voter registration services by government agencies. The law significantly expands voter registration services (way beyond the DMV/DOL) to include many other federal, state, local, and tribal government agencies.

Yes, more WA state-imposed “Automatic Voter Registration” (AVR), and expanding its scope to more organizations and agencies. What could go wrong???

CORRUPTION BREEDS CORRUPTION! OBVIOUSLY, WA STATE USING ERIC / CEIR IS A PROBLEM! WHY STATES ARE OPTING OUT OF ERIC:

Most member states’ contracts mandate EBU policy, where ERIC regularly (at least every 60 days) receives states’ voter rolls and DOL/DMV records, uses them to produce an EBU list/report, then sends the lists back to the states, which then target individuals by soliciting them to register to vote (at taxpayers’ expense).

Several ERIC member states viewed the EBU mandate as crossing from neutral voter roll cleaning (removing deceased, moved, or ineligible voters) into active voter registration recruitment. Key objections included:

Missouri SoS Jay Ashcroft called the EBU mailings “superfluous,” arguing they target people who had already chosen not to register (e.g., after interacting with the DMV under Motor Voter laws).

Perceived partisanship: The outreach could disproportionately help one political party by expanding the electorate, especially in a polarized environment. Many say ERIC works with CEIR, making it a “voter registration drive” rather than a pure list-maintenance tool.

Cost and mandate: States bear the expense of printing and mailing to hundreds of thousands (or millions) of people.

Broader concerns: Opposition to ERIC often came bundled with complaints about data privacy, restrictions on sharing, hyper-partisan ex-officio non-voting governance board members, alleged “partisan” influences like CEIR, and refusal to address evidence of multi-state voter fraud.

States that left ERIC include: Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Missouri, West Virginia, Iowa, Ohio, Virginia, and Texas. These 9 states cited the EBU outreach as a core issue.

Alabama SoS Wes Allen visited the address listed for ERIC’s headquarters in Feb 2023, but found no ERIC headquarters at that location. There were no employees, no servers, no real ERIC presence of any kind. The location was operated by a company that offers virtual workspaces nationwide and rents space by the day.

As expected, on April 13, 2026, Democrat Virginia Gov. Spanberger signed legislation requiring the state to rejoin ERIC. Spanberger also signed an EO directing Virginia Elections to begin the process of rejoining ERIC.

Not every existing state listed EBU as the only reason — data privacy, financial costs, governance, and leftist NGO(s) involvement were also frequently mentioned.

“CEIR works closely with ERIC in managing state voter rolls,” notes a JW report. In Sept 2020, CEIR received a $70 million grant from the Zuckerberg philanthropies for “voter education programs.” Much of that money was funneled to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, New York, and Arizona for 2020 voter mobilization activities.

Also, ERIC is supposed to identify out-of-date registrations on member states’ rolls, which typically include voters who moved either within the state or to another member state, or voters who died out of the state they’re registered to vote in. However, many of the ERIC member states that withdrew complained that ERIC failed to comply with this policy.

A simple solution would be for WA and other states to opt out of ERIC. This is something I have been advocating for many years.

Also, states can REPLACE ERIC with other programs like PSEPHOS and ELLY. Psephos works with state-level officials in many states and incorporates public records, as well as additional gov and commercial data, to enable broader matching and flagging of potential irregularities (e.g., moves, deaths, duplicates).

ELLY works with 47 states, focuses primarily on county-level use, and relies primarily on public records.

These two voter roll cleanup programs and tools are transparent, activist-friendly alternatives that empower deeper scrutiny using available data sources, are proven ways to enhance voter list maintenance, and better alternatives to ERIC.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate