All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle
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Another issue, with our county at least, is the thousands of ballots (almost 16, 000 as of Nov 6) still to be tabulated four days after the election. I don't understand why thousands of ballots, ready to go--each batch of 150 only needing a ten minute scan into the tabulator--still sit in the cage. Instead, tabulated ballots are trickling through the machine a few thousand a day, disenfranchising both the voters and the candidates. And this is the case election after election. An inquiry to the elections office got me crickets.

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