In leftist-controlled, all-mail-in WA State, Democrat voters rode the national blue wave that was fueled by many anti-war and adverse economic concerns. As is consistent with history, the minority party was more motivated to vote to replace the presidential party in power. Since World War II, the president’s party has lost U.S. House seats in 19 of 21 midterms and lost U.S. Senate seats in 14 of 21 midterms. More states going to more and more mail-in voting since 2020, also dramatically increased Democrat vote totals nationwide.

Since it is still election season for the current 2026 general election (where WA ballots are regularly counted for several days and even weeks after election day) we still do not have all the final numbers, but indications are that the statewide voter turnout was about average for a midterm at about 62.7% (about 3,242,201 of 5,170,949 active registered voters). Many Republican and “Independent”/Non-partisan “Identified” voters simply did not vote enough to overcome Democrat voters, who now easily outnumber Republican voters statewide.

Given the current political reality, we should not be surprised that Democrats appear to have flipped about 8 WA State House seats, securing a legislative gain from (59 D–39 R) to a 67 D to 30 R “supermajority” advantage for 2027/28. However, in LD 12, Republican Brian Burnett currently leads by only a narrow 96-vote margin, with thousands of votes left to count. Dems actually may win 9 or possibly 10 seats, as history shows they are proficient at finding late-arriving ballots in close elections when needed.

Dems needed to win at least 7 seats in the state house to reach their 2/3 supermajority threshold, which they will do as they also picked up the LD 26 Pos 2 open seat vacated by Michelle Caldier; LD 25 is still too close to call, with Republican incumbent Cindy Jacobson currently leading only by 222 votes. Republican incumbent Michael Keaton is down by 669 votes.

Also, Democrats may flip a state senate seat. In LD 35, popular Republican incumbent Drew MacEwen is losing to the Democrat challenger by 324 votes. If Dems win that race, it would expand their majority to 31 D to 18 R. This means that if Democrats can hold their advantage in the state house and win at least two more senate seats in 2028, they will have the required 2/3 supermajority in both chambers to permanently destroy the state by rewriting the constitution in their own Socialist/Marxist image, etc. Even if MacEwen wins, Dems just need to win three seats (33 total) in 2028 to have a supermajority in 2029/30.

Either way, in the 2027/28 legislative session, you can expect many more out-of-control Democrat tax and fee increases, inflicting more pain on the citizens, families, and businesses in WA state. DON’T BLAME TRUMP FOR THIS!

Additionally, since the 2020 brutal WA State Democrat Covid lockdowns, there continues to be a big Democrat demographic shift increase, as hundreds of thousands of solid, reliable Republican and Conservative voters have fled oppressive, high-taxed WA state in a mass exodus to other states for happier lives and greener pastures, like Idaho, for cheaper gas and a better and more affordable cost of living. Notably, in Idaho Republicans retain a large supermajority over Dems in the legislature, roughly 56–14 in the House and 28–7 in the Senate.

Moreover, many Dem voters are moving to WA from other states like CA, as WA's overall voting population has increased by about 275,000 net new registrations since 2020, and Dems now outnumber Republican and Conservative voters by a large margin statewide, especially in King County, where there are now about 1,460,414 registered voters (over 28% of the state), and it is estimated the Dems have at least a 3-1 edge over Republican voters.

There are other reasons that are important to understand why Republicans lost so badly in WA. The GOP lost 2 seats each in LD 14, LD 17, and LD 18 (6 total) - Also they may lose a seat in LD 12. All of these legislative districts had very good Republican representatives, but the districts were blatantly and unfairly gerrymandered in 2024 with leftist court-drawn legislative maps; redrawn to favor Democrats and Democrat Latino voters. This devised scheme had a massive, dramatic effect that can’t be understated.

The WA state plan focused on the bipartisan state redistricting commission’s post-2020 map and resulted in a lawsuit filed in 2022. Leftist coalitions, including the UCLA Voting Rights Project, targeted 2021 redistricting areas, alleging Latino electoral influence was diluted, and that legislative maps redrawn after the 2020 census intentionally split Latino voters into several districts in the Yakima Valley region. The truth is that Democrats were unhappy they had been losing elections by large margins in traditionally very conservative Eastern Washington.

WA initially fought back, explaining it was indeed a fair bipartisan redistricting map, but in August 2023, a Clinton-appointed U.S. District Judge, Robert Lasnik, ruled that LD 15 in the Yakima Valley “cracked” Latino voters and violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Lasnik then adopted the Democrat gerrymandered map on March 15, 2024.

The new map purposely created chaos, changing boundaries in 13 of the state’s 49 legislative districts and also re-districted Nikki Torres, a popular Republican Latino WA State Senator in the 15th LD, out of her district.

Senator Torres called the judge’s actions a “mockery of the Voting Rights Act.” She added: “This map DISENFRANCHISES Hispanics – all to help the Democratic Party gain seats towards a supermajority in the legislature.” Most unfortunately, this is now coming to fruition…

For LD 12 under the 2024 remedial map, it lost many Republican Eastern WA voters that were replaced by Dem voters in Western WA, King County and Snohomish Counties.

Washington state senate seats (49 total - 1 per LD) have four-year terms and are staggered. In 2028, 25 seats are on the ballot, and Dems are aiming to flip 2, 3, or more seats, making WA state look politically more like California.

Other serious issues Republicans face include ongoing infighting and circular fire squads across many counties. Until Republicans and Conservatives learn to be better team players and can learn to focus on only supporting good, qualified candidates for the job, they will continue to lose elections.

Despite all the terrible news, there was some GOOD NEWS for Republicans:

Voters delivered a huge win for fairness in girls’ sports by overwhelmingly approving Let’s Go WA’s Citizen Initiative IL26-638. It is winning in at least 35 of 39 counties and statewide with about 56.5% of the vote (this despite several leftist multi-million-dollar GOTV and smear campaigns). It prohibits biological male students from competing in girls’ sports and requires healthcare providers to verify a student’s biological sex for participation. In the 2026 State Supreme Court elections, Judge Sean O’Donnell is beating far-leftist Judge Ian Birk for the open 4 seat, by over 55,000 votes (2.15%). The win would give conservatives a (long overdue) more independent voice to a court viewed as one of the most progressive in the U.S. This is an improvement, and a victory shifts the court from a 9-0 left alignment to an 8-1 composition featuring an independent-minded justice with a background as a career prosecutor. Both Eastern Washington Republican Congressional Districts are keeping seats. Amanda McKinney won the open CD 4 seat, and Michael Baumgartner won re-election in CD 5. These key wins help offset the disappointment in CD 3, where John Braun lost by over 8 points trying to flip a D seat to R. In Spokane County, Republican Spokane City Council member Michael Cathcart won Auditor, flipping the open seat after nearly three decades of Democrat control. This is a significant win! Cathcart emphasizes election transparency, voter roll clean-ups, post-election audits, and fiscal oversight. Also in Spokane, Republican candidate Preston McCollam won county Prosecutor, which was another important open-seat victory for the GOP. In Stevens County, local Republican election integrity activist Eric Simpson won Auditor with about 56% of the vote. This is a big win and most definitely considered a pickup, defeating the incumbent. Simpson campaigned on greater election transparency (e.g., cleaning voter rolls and hand-counting ballots), financial stewardship, and criticism of the current office’s management. In Grays Harbor County, Republican Charlee Paull will win the open-seat Auditor race over the Democrat challenger. Pierce County voters decisively rejected Charter Amendment 53, which sought to convert the sheriff’s office from an elected to an appointed position and remove Conservative Sheriff Keith Swank from office more than two years early, with roughly 68% voting against the measure (about 221,840 to 104,657) according to the latest tallies. The proposal would have allowed the Democrat county executive to appoint a replacement subject to council confirmation. This important outcome preserves the elected sheriff and keeps Swank, elected in 2024, in place through the remainder of his 4-year term.

Of course, several other big wins happened locally in many WA counties. In Skagit, the county GOP’s recommended candidate for Sheriff, Chris Baldwin (I), won overwhelmingly with over 73% of the vote, replacing an outgoing Democrat. Thurston County Sheriff Incumbent Derek Sanders (I) won with over 70%, and in Pacific County Incumbent Republican Sheriff Daniel Garcia was also re-elected.

As far as election anomalies reported in 2026, as in past elections, there are many!

These include witnessed reports of people dumping stacks of ballots into drop boxes, dozens of people complaining they never received their ballot, and people saying they never voted, but according to VoteWA, their ballot was somehow “Received.” This was the case in Whatcom County, where a man who never received his ballot discovered that someone else returned it without his knowledge or consent. Voter data shows the man’s ballot was returned via mail. He stated that he DID NOT VOTE IN THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION, and he only drops his ballot in a ballot box when he does vote. He sent a signed, notarized, sworn affidavit to the county auditor, who says the situation was later resolved (but never was, according to the man). Also, according to WA Sec. of State data, the ballot signature was recorded as “mismatched.”

Of note: In WA State, counties and the Sec. of State refuse to say whether your ballot was ever actually counted or tabulated…Only if it was Sent, Received, Accepted, or Rejected/Challenged.

As is always the case, in most counties the controversial, easy-to-manipulate, emailed ballots that have to be remade into new ballots so they scan through the voting machines went overwhelmingly Democrat. Troublingly, it was reported that in Clark County the 1,100 + emailed ballots in the 2026 general election were voted about 95% straight Democrat (same percentage that was reported in 2024); but this year the statistically impossible anomaly includes all NO votes on the three statewide citizen initiatives - this despite IL26-638 passing overwhelmingly YES with nearly 61% of the vote countywide in Clark...

Obviously, concerns about non-citizens (who may also be voting) on the rolls are real and ongoing, as the DMV and other state government agencies register people to vote most every day with only an attestation and no real verification. After being on the rolls, they then have to opt out if they are not a U.S. citizen (legal resident or not).

October 26, 2026, federal prosecutors announced they identified 405 potential non-citizens registered to vote in WA state who, with a high level of confidence, have collectively cast more than 1,500 illegal ballots across multiple elections spanning decades. Some of these individuals have voted more than two dozen times, some as recently as in the August 2026 primary election. Under U.S. law, it is illegal to knowingly and willfully vote unlawfully, and federal law specifically prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections (18 U.S.C. § 611).

This issue is now under leftist lawfare attack in federal court. With all the attention and recent media coverage on the story, Sec. of State Hobbs has been forced to admit the state has NO MECHANISM FOR CHECKING VOTER REGISTRATION AGAINST CITIZENSHIP- saying the state has no way to confirm whether people are U.S. citizens when registering them to vote. “People attest” means a signature on a ballot envelope (the honor system).

“We don’t have a system that can identify whether someone is an actual noncitizen,” Hobbs said during an Oct. 29 press conference. Hobbs also said that “it’s not unusual for noncitizens to actually be on voter rolls” and that “we never said that there are none on there.” So glad we can all agree this is very clear now. Hobbs has moved on to Stage 2 of Dem Denial; it’s happening, but it’s rare - Stage 3 is, “it’s happening, but not enough to swing any elections…

WA’s all-mail-in voting “Trust But Not Verify” election system continues to be a harbinger to other states as what NOT to do, and allows all these types of anomalies (and more), but we are told if you don’t like it, just change the law…

There is still much work to do but much is happening behind the scenes. The good news is that the election integrity movement around the country and in WA state continues to grow, and as long as we have patriots and truth seekers who love this country, it will only improve and continue on.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate