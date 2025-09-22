To no one's surprise, WA Secretary of State (SoS) Democrat Steve Hobbs is refusing to comply with a U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division request for information from the state’s voter registration list.

Sept 8, 2025, the DOJ sent a letter to Hobbs, requesting a "complete" copy of the state's voter registration database within 14 days. The request included personal data for each registered voter: full name, date of birth, residential address, driver's license number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

SOS Director of External Affairs Charlie Boisner claimed via email: “The information the DOJ is requesting is protected under RCW 29A.08.710 and not subject to disclosure. State law means processes and systems are already in place – RCW 29A.08.125 (5), (7d), and (10) – to verify a person’s eligibility to vote in Washington. The SoS has no authority over immigration enforcement or criminal investigation, so using the information of legally registered voters for those purposes is not within the scope of this office.”

WAGOP Chair Jim Walsh said: “Is this a joke? State law does not supersede federal law. Art 1, Sec 2, of the State Constitution recognizes the U.S. Constitution as the ‘supreme law of the land.’ By extension, federal statutory law takes precedence over state law when there's a conflict.”

The DOJ says it intends to use the information to identify voter ineligibility and has sent requests to at least 24 states in recent months.

Now you may likely expect a DOJ lawsuit against WA State and SoS Hobbs.

Sept 16, 2025, the DOJ sued Oregon and Maine for failing to provide information regarding voter list maintenance procedures and electronic copies of statewide voter registration lists.

“States simply cannot pick and choose which federal laws they will comply with, including our voting laws, which ensure that all American citizens have equal access to the ballot in federal elections,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ Civil Rights Division. “American citizens have a right to feel confident in the integrity of our electoral process, and the refusal of certain states to protect their citizens against vote dilution will result in legal consequences.”

The lawsuit against Oregon alleges that OR and its SoS Tobias Read violated the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) by refusing to produce the current unredacted electronic copy of the state’s voter registration list, to provide information on the state’s voter list maintenance program, and to disclose registration information for any ineligible voters.

The lawsuit against Maine alleges that ME and its SoS Shenna Bellows violated the NVRA, HAVA, and CRA by refusing to provide data regarding the removal of ineligible individuals and to produce an unredacted, computerized state voter registration list.

Hobbs should partner with the DOJ to ensure WA State’s voter rolls are clean, updated, and accurate. We are living in consequential times, and refusing to be transparent with the federal government only leads to more doubt and gives the impression that the SoS has something to hide. This choice will only lead to more litigation and further erode voter trust in the election systems in WA State.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

