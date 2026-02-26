WAGOP Press Release

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs continues to double down on the fallacy that elections in WA State are secure. His meltdown over President Trump’s remarks that Democrats cheat in elections, during the State of the Union (SOTU) suggests otherwise.

Hobbs, who attended the SOTU as a guest of U.S Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from WA state, said he was “horrified” by Trump’s comments.

“They want to cheat, they have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat,” President Trump told Congress during the address.

The president also called for the passage of “SAVE America Act,” requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo ID on Election Day. And herein lies the rub. Hobbs claims that requiring proof of citizenship, like a passport or a birth certificate, will “disenfranchise” voters, even as more than 80% of Americans support voter ID.

“I believe it’s a bigger problem than WA Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is acknowledging,” says WAGOP Chairman Rep. Jim Walsh, of non-citizens voting.

According to an investigative report by Glen Morgan of We the Governed, one in seven voters in WA State are illegal under Federal law, based on a review of 29 of 39 counties. Here’s the link to the report. Judge for yourselves.

In December, the Department of Justice sued Hobbs for refusing to turn over voter data rolls. He’s been in spin-control mode ever since. If he cared about election integrity, he would support the “SAVE America Act.” And he would’ve cooperated with the feds instead of running to the press for cover.

“Washington state does not currently have strong, practical Voter ID policies in place. And Secretary Hobbs knows this,” says Chairman Walsh. “His office has admitted there are thousands of improperly registered voters in Washington. He’s just minimizing how many thousands.”

“Our state needs strong and practical Voter ID,” adds Chairman Walsh. “Support for this is broad, popular and bipartisan. Secretary Hobbs should put aside his emotional animus toward President Trump and do what’s right for the people of Washington—support Voter ID.”

Of Note: CNN's David Chalian Reported: "64% of speech watchers say President Trump's polices will move the country in the right direction."

