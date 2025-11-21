U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.), a member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, led all Republicans on the committee in recently reintroducing the Citizen Ballot Protection Act, the Senate companion bill to legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-06).

The Citizen Ballot Protection Act aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993 to explicitly allow states to require proof of U.S. citizenship for mail-in voter registration forms. This would apply to both the federal form and any state-developed equivalents, addressing concerns that current NVRA language (Section 6) may limit such requirements.

The bill would ensure States can better verify that only American citizens are voting in federal elections by codifying the ability of States to require that an applicant provide proof of American citizenship when registering to vote by mail.

The bill’s proponents argue it safeguards election integrity by ensuring only citizens vote in federal elections, amid rising concerns over non-citizen voting.

I’m proud to work with Representative Palmer and my Senate colleagues to ensure that we pass this legislation and stand up for the right of Americans – and only Americans – to vote in American elections,” said Senator Britt in a Nov 18 statement. “Voting in our country is a sacred right that must solely be limited to American citizens. To allow States to uphold this principle should be simple commonsense.”

“The Citizen Ballot Protection Act is a great step towards restoring faith in the ability to conduct free and fair elections and preventing illegally cast ballots from swaying the outcome. I’m thankful for Senator Britt’s leadership on this issue and championing this legislation in the Senate,” said Representative Palmer.

“It’s unconscionable that our nation doesn’t have the proper systems in place to ensure that only American citizens are voting in our elections,” said Senator Hagerty. “This dilutes the voting power of citizens and their faith in election integrity. I’m pleased to join this legislation that will ensure only American citizens are choosing our leaders.”

“The right to vote is a sacred American value. For too long, cities across the U.S. have allowed noncitizens to vote in elections. Ensuring that United States citizens are the only people voting in our elections is a commonsense provision that will promote election integrity,” said Senator Wicker.

Original cosponsors of the legislation include all Republican members of the Senate Rules Committee: Chairman Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Deb Fischer (R-Nebr.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.).

The bill has not yet passed the Senate, but has gained traction in hearings and among GOP leadership. Britt has tied it to broader election integrity efforts, including blocking D.C. non-citizen voting and prosecuting wrongful registrations. This marks the third Congress in a row for the legislation, building on prior versions from 2023 (S. 3470) and 2024.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.