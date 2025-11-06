Eric Tung, a former clerk to Justices Neil Gorsuch and Antonin Scalia, has been confirmed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 52–45 U.S. Senate vote. The confirmation marks another important step in reshaping the federal judiciary.

Tung served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District of California from 2016 to 2017 and then as counsel in the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel. He previously clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Neil Gorsuch.

President Trump responded, saying: “I am very pleased to announce the nomination of Eric Tung to serve as Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Eric worked for two of our Country’s Greatest Supreme Court Justices, Antonin Scalia and Neil Gorsuch, before working at the Department of Justice, and serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. Eric is a Tough Patriot, who will uphold the Rule of Law in the most RADICAL, Leftist States like California, Oregon, and Washington. It is critical now, more than ever before, that we have LAW AND ORDER. Good luck and congratulations Eric!”

A big thank you to the U.S. Senate. These are crucial judicial additions. Once considered the nation’s most liberal appellate court, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has continued shifting toward a more conservative balance under President Trump’s second term.

The Ninth Circuit is the largest of the 13 U.S. Courts of Appeals, covering nine states and two territories, with 29 active judgeships.

This appointment adds to the many conservative judges Trump appointed during his first term (2017–2021), and now has narrowed the court’s longstanding Democratic-appointed majority from 19-10 to a current 16–13.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.