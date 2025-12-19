Yesterday, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced it filed federal lawsuits against four jurisdictions — the District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, and Wisconsin — for failure to produce their full voter registration lists upon request. The DOJ has now filed 22 lawsuits for failing to provide full, unredacted statewide voter registration lists upon request per 52 U.S.C. 20701, 52 U.S.C. 20703, and 52 U.S.C 20507.

In addition, three states — Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee — announced to the Justice Department their intent to voluntarily provide their full registration lists, pursuant to the department’s request. This brings the number of states that are either in full compliance or in the process of compliance to 10.

According to the lawsuits, the Attorney General is uniquely charged by Congress with the enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were designed by Congress to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs. The Attorney General also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at her disposal to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of the statewide voter registration lists.

“The law is clear: states need to give us this information, so we can do our duty to protect American citizens from vote dilution,” said AAG Dhillon. “Today’s filings show that regardless of which party is in charge of a particular state, the Department of Justice will firmly stand on the side of election integrity and transparency.”

Recently, Dhillon announced her team has (so far) found hundreds of thousands of dead voters & thousands of non-citizen voters on the rolls.

These lawsuits are part of a broader federal push under Trump’s March 2025 executive order on election integrity, which aims to prevent non-citizen voting and enforce HAVA compliance.

Thank you DOJ! States and Jurisdictions that refuse to clean and maintain their voter rolls and lack basic transparency burden lawful voters by eroding confidence in the election process and diluting their votes.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

