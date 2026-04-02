Yesterday, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced it has filed a federal lawsuit against Idaho Secretary of State Philip McGrane for failing to produce its full, unredacted statewide voter registration rolls upon request. This brings the DOJ nationwide total to 30 states and the District of Columbia.

“The Justice Department will continue to fulfill its oversight role dutifully, neutrally, and transparently wherever Americans vote in federal elections,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Many state election officials, however, are choosing to fight us in court rather than show their work. We will continue to verify that all States are carrying out critical election integrity legal duties.”

In Jan 2026, Idaho responded to an initial DOJ request (made in Sept 2025) by providing a redacted/partial list with personal identifiers scrubbed, citing state privacy laws that prohibit sharing such sensitive voter data. Secretary McGrane has stated that Idaho law does not allow release of the full unredacted rolls.

The DOJ has been consistent in its requests to ALL states, not just Democrat or Republican-led states. The DOJ is requesting that states release unredacted statewide voter registration lists per Federal Laws 52 U.S.C. 20701, 52 U.S.C. 20703, and 52 U.S.C 20507.

Currently, the DOJ has sued 30 states and DC for refusing to provide detailed registrant data—including driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers. According to the lawsuits, the AG is uniquely charged by Congress with enforcing the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were enacted to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs.

The AG also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at their disposal. This Act allows access to data for the review of production, inspection, and analysis of statewide voter registration lists, which can be cross-checked to identify improper registrations.

The DOJ’s campaign has achieved partial compliance through voluntary cooperation and a recent notable win in Oklahoma on March 24, 2026. AG Drummond entered a settlement on behalf of the State Election Board Secretary in response to the DOJ request for voter registration data.

In accordance with federal law, Oklahoma will provide the state’s computerized statewide voter registration list, as requested, through a settlement that ensures personal privacy protections.

“In Oklahoma, we are committed to the integrity of our elections,” Drummond said. “The State of Oklahoma will cooperate with efforts to eliminate voter fraud and safeguard electoral processes in accordance with the law. We are committed to both election integrity and the protection of personal information.”

According to the settlement, the DOJ will comply with the Privacy Act in handling and protecting the data. Additionally, the DOJ will use the copy of Oklahoma’s voter registration list to assess the State’s compliance with election laws, as requested.

“This settlement is a positive step forward for election integrity,” said AAG Harmeet Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. “Clean voter rolls are essential for there to be confidence in our elections, and we commend Oklahoma for being a willing partner in that effort by producing the requested data.”

Drummond said that Oklahoma has strong election laws requiring proof of identity, notarization for most absentee voting, a ban on ballot harvesting, an Election-Day deadline for receipt of all absentee ballots, the use of paper ballots for all voters except those with disabilities, post-election audits to verify the accuracy of vote counts, and robust voter list maintenance practices.

At least 12 states - Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming - have provided or committed to providing their full voter registration data to the DOJ.

AAG Dhillon has said her team found hundreds of thousands of dead voters & thousands of non-citizens on the rolls from the states that are complying - Also saying, “The government provides SSNs for voter registration verification. Any SOS hiding behind ‘protect your privacy’ claims is faking and doesn’t care about election integrity.” And saying: “So far we have been able to clean between 55 and 60 million voter records so far…”

Three federal district courts have dismissed DOJ’s lawsuits against California, Oregon, and Michigan. The DOJ has appealed all three decisions and has been granted review of the Michigan case in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, with briefs due in the next few weeks.

Legal experts say the DOJ may be seeking a ruling from SCOTUS before the November 2026 midterm elections — Michigan’s case, because it is moving through a faster appellate circuit, could be first.

Last week, it was announced that the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office was served with a federal grand jury subpoena seeking access to certain voter records as part of an investigation into whether non-citizens may have registered or voted illegally. The probe, led by the DOJ and DHS, marks an escalation in a broader dispute between federal authorities and several states over access to voter data and election oversight.

The Minnesota case is criminal in nature, involving a grand jury, which gives investigators stronger tools (and secrecy). No criminal charges have been filed so far. Investigators are seeking information linked to more than 125 individuals.

These DOJ actions underscore a concerted call for greater transparency and maintenance of voter rolls under Trump’s March 2025 executive order on election integrity. The E.O. aims to prevent non-citizen voting, enforce federal government oversight, and ensure HAVA compliance.

Federal-State collaboration is a good policy that helps maintain accurate voter rolls, strengthens public confidence in elections by ensuring that only eligible voters are registered, and removes outdated or inaccurate records.

Thank you, DOJ! States and Jurisdictions that lack basic transparency and refuse to clean and maintain their voter rolls are violating federal laws. They also disenfranchise lawful voters by eroding confidence in the election process and diluting their votes.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate