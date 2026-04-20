Today, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued ActBlue, the Democrats’ largest fundraising platform, for misleading consumers about its unlawful donation processes that allow fraudulent and foreign donations to undermine the integrity of our nation’s elections.

“The radical left has relied on ActBlue as a way to funnel foreign donations and dark money into their political campaigns to subvert our laws and compromise the integrity of our elections,” said AG Paxton. “ActBlue lied to Congress and to the American people, and I will ensure justice is served. It has blatantly ignored state law that prohibits deceptive practices, and it must pay for its illegal conduct. Fair elections are the foundation of our democracy, and I will work to ensure no illegal campaign donation flies under the radar.”

ActBlue funds left-wing campaigns at all levels of government and has processed more than $16 billion since its founding in 2004.

In 2023, AG Paxton opened an investigation into whether ActBlue was enabling donor fraud in violation of Texas law. Then, in 2024, Attorney General Paxton sent a Petition for Rulemaking to the FEC detailing how suspicious actors appear to be continuing to use ActBlue’s political fundraising platform to make a large number of straw political donations.

Amidst the OAG’s investigation and a Congressional investigation, ActBlue claimed it stopped its illegal operations.

Recent reporting and internal OAG investigations have shown that ActBlue lied about its donor vetting policies and its operations. As the New York Times recently reported, ActBlue’s own outside counsel acknowledged that the organization’s representations about its donation safeguards were not true. Further, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that certain safeguards are not consistently implemented, creating a substantial risk that impermissible foreign contributions may have been processed.

For example, investigators from the OAG found that ActBlue continues to process gift card donations, despite the company’s representations to the contrary. ActBlue’s acceptance of gift cards and prepaid debit cards make fraudulent donations possible due to the lack of required identification. ActBlue’s misrepresentations could lead entities that use its services to violate state and federal election laws.

ActBlue faces ongoing intense scrutiny from the DOJ and Congress after Trump’s April 2025 Memorandum: Investigation into Unlawful “Straw Donor” and Foreign Contributions in American Elections, directing an investigation into allegations that the platform had been facilitating political contributions by foreign nationals violating federal laws:

52 U.S.C. § 30121 prohibits foreign nationals from making contributions, donations, or expenditures in connection with any Federal, State, or local election, and bars any person from soliciting or accepting such funds from them. A “foreign national” is defined as a foreign principal or an individual who is not a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or lawfully admitted permanent resident.

52 U.S.C. § 30122 strictly forbids making political contributions in the name of another person (straw donations) and prohibits knowingly accepting a contribution made by one person in the name of another. This section also bans the use of “dummy” accounts to evade federal source and amount limitations on political contributions.

Prohibited Actions : Foreign nationals cannot directly or indirectly donate money or things of value to candidates, political parties, or for electioneering communications. Individuals cannot break down large contributions into smaller ones attributed to multiple people without their consent or knowledge. Campaign committees cannot solicit, accept, or receive contributions from foreign nationals or in the name of another person.



Compounding the controversy are longstanding, well-documented cases of widespread straw-donor and “smurfing” tactics on the platform, as reported on the fec.gov website. Straw donors involve one person (or entity) illegally contributing in the name of another, while “smurfing” refers to breaking large, potentially illegal donations (including from foreign sources) into many tiny amounts that appear as grassroots small-dollar gifts.

Thank you, AG Paxton. Your legal action, along with current DOJ and Congressional investigations into ActBlue, is vital to help get our elections back on track! Without free and fair elections, America and civil society are doomed!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate