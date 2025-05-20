Statement from WAGOP Chairman Jim Walsh:

"Today the people of WA won two major court rulings that could mark the beginning of the end for the disastrous 'sanctuary state' policies of Jay Inslee, AG Nick Brown and Governor Bob Ferguson.

“One ruling came in state court, the other from the US Supreme Court.

“First, the state court case involved criminal charges against the illegal alien who killed WA State Trooper Christopher Gadd in a vehicle accident. Defense lawyers had argued absurdly that 'sanctuary state' policies required the criminal charges against the cop killer to be dropped. Thankfully, in a small but meaningful rebuke of left-wing radicalism, the trial judge rejected the ridiculous argument. The case against the illegal alien who killed Trooper Chris Gadd proceeds. Maybe this will be the start of a larger rebuke.

"Secondly, the US Supreme Court affirmed that the Trump Administration CAN deport a group of illegal aliens that includes Venezuelan criminal gang members.

"The WAGOP applauds both rulings and looks forward to restoring the rule of law in our immigration policies. Legal immigration built our nation and our state. But the lawlessness encouraged by ideological extremists like WA State AG Nick Brown and Governor Bob Ferguson only brings violence, crime and suffering for the people of WA.

"The time has come to put aside the radical Left's preening anarchy on immigration matters. The WAGOP encourages everyone to celebrate these good court decisions. Let's get back to respecting our nation's immigration law."

