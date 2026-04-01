Today, President Trump fulfilled a campaign pledge and signed an Executive Order ENSURING CITIZENSHIP VERIFICATION AND INTEGRITY IN FEDERAL ELECTIONS to strengthen election integrity by ordering citizenship verification for Federal elections and modernizing and securing mail-in and absentee ballot procedures through the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The E.O. addresses concerns over inaccurate voter rolls and the many vulnerabilities of mail-in voting. It directs federal agencies to share data with states to improve voter eligibility checks and remove non-citizens and inaccuracies from rolls, while requiring the USPS to verify and limit mail-in ballots to confirmed legal voters using tracking systems.

The directive instructs federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration, to share relevant databases with states. This is intended to enable more rigorous eligibility verification, helping election officials identify and remove non-citizens, deceased individuals, or other ineligible entries from voter lists.

A central component of the order focuses on mail-in ballots, directing the USPS to adopt enhanced verification protocols. Under the guidelines, absentee or postal ballots may be mailed only to individuals who appear on a federally compiled list of confirmed eligible voters.

The new USPS system better safeguards the mail. It uses unique identifiers or barcodes on ballot envelopes to more efficiently track delivery, and return; helping to prevent ballots from reaching unauthorized recipients from being fraudulently submitted.

The Federal Government Runs the United States Postal Service - If states are going to choose to use USPS to send ballots through the mail, you need to comply with some new standard operating procedures.

Administration officials describe these steps as common-sense safeguards that build public confidence without broadly restricting lawful voters' access. At the signing ceremony, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick explained, “Every ballot envelope will now get a USPS barcode and code. One envelope per vote. Full tracking to ensure real accountability can be delivered if needed. None of this time, where we have no idea, there are no observers to mail, there are no envelopes, there is no certainty. That’s all going to go away.”

The measure strengthens election integrity by ensuring only legal voters participate, addressing longstanding complaints about outdated and inaccurate voter rolls that could dilute legitimate ballots.

The executive action builds on earlier efforts from Trump’s first year back in office, including directives for federal data sharing and list maintenance under existing laws like the NVRA and HAVA, with his E.O. PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS

While the order emphasizes collaboration with states, it has already sparked debate over the balance between federal oversight and traditional state control of elections. Many lawsuits are expected in the Democrat-Controlled states and jurisdictions that love any opportunity to sue and attack Trump, and this EO gives them another opportunity to make their case in court to block it as executive overreach, encroaching on the right of states to run elections.

The order represents a proactive executive step toward what the administration calls “clean rolls and secure ballots.” It is vital to help ensure that ONLY American citizens can vote in elections!

The EO enforces existing federal law, only citizens vote in federal elections, and gives states streamlined tools to uphold it. Implementation details, including timelines for data sharing and USPS system upgrades, are expected to roll out in the coming months ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Trump said he did not ⁠see how the order could be successfully challenged in court, arguing only a judge could block it and complaining about ​what he called "rogue" and "very bad" judges.

Election officials and legal experts will closely monitor compliance and any expected court disputes.

Thank you president Trump! This is an important step toward restoring faith to clean up our elections! If/when the E.O. is implemented, it will improve voter rolls and vote-by-mail rules, and serve to uphold the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Equal Protection Clause, and the principle of “one-person, one-vote.”

However, this EO is only a band aid, there are any obvious reasons most countries have banned mail-in voting, and until the U.S. does (except for overseas active-duty military and the disabled), we will still experience significant ongoing fraud and corruption in our elections.

UNTIL WE BAN MAIL-IN VOTING, PLEASE VOTE IN-PERSON OR USE A BALLOT DROP BOX!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate



