Yesterday, Texas voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 16, which adds non-citizens to the list of people who are prohibited from voting in state elections. The most updated results show the statewide measure easily passing with about 72.5% of the vote.

The measure amends Section 1 of Article 6 of the Texas Constitution. It clarifies and reinforces that ONLY U.S. citizens can vote in state and local elections by adding “persons who are not citizens of the United States” to the list of those explicitly excluded in the Texas Constitution.

Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the result, stating: “It is now in our constitution that only US citizens can vote in Texas elections.” The amendment takes effect immediately upon certification (expected mid-November).

Abbott and other Republicans argued it enhances election integrity amid concerns over immigration and potential loopholes in local voting.

Current state law requires voters to attest to being a citizen when registering to vote. It is a second-degree felony under state law for a non-citizen to vote!

This was built on existing state law (Texas Election Code §11.002) and federal requirements, making the rule harder to challenge or alter. Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections.

The measure came from TX State SJR 37, which had unanimous legislative support (Senate 31-0, House 140-0) and was a preventive step amid national debates over election security.

Adding the citizenship requirement to the state constitution makes future changes more difficult. Instead of passing a law to change the requirement, it requires a two-thirds vote in the legislature and voter approval of another constitutional amendment.

Non-citizen voting is already a federal crime, and proponents of the measure argued it closed potential loopholes and updates Sec. 1 Art. 6 of the TX Constitution to include non-citizens on a list of people already prohibited from voting. The list includes convicted felons who do not meet the exceptions outlined by the state legislature and people who have been declared mentally incompetent by a court.

In 1996, Congress passed a law prohibiting non-citizens from voting in federal elections, such as U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and presidential elections. Federal law did not address state or local elections. Currently, only California, Maryland, Vermont, and WA DC allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.

Other states that decided on similar amendments

14 states have approved amendments adding language about citizenship requirements for voting, including three citizen-initiated measures in Idaho, Kentucky, and Louisiana. Additionally, in 2026, voters in Arkansas, Kansas, and South Dakota will decide on similar amendments.

Between 2020 and 2025, 16 state legislatures placed constitutional amendments on the ballot to require citizenship to vote in state and local elections. Republican legislators supported the amendments, averaging 99.7%. In all but one state—South Dakota (2026)—every Republican legislator voted in favor; in South Dakota, 95.3% supported the amendment. Democratic support varied between states, averaging 43.1% and ranging from 0% in Missouri (2024), Oklahoma (2024), and Wisconsin (2024) to 100% in Alabama (2020) and Iowa (2024).

For Washington State, as a reminder, please support and sign WAGOP Chairman and State Representative Jim Walsh’s Election Integrity Citizens Initiative IL26-126: AN ACT Relating to requiring verification of citizenship for voter registration.

The initiative could become law in 2026. To be certified, the petitions must contain the signatures of at least 308,911 registered voters and be submitted by January 2, 2026.

An initiative to the Legislature, if qualified, would first go to lawmakers who could adopt it as written. If they do not act, the measure would then go on the November 2026 ballot. Legislators could also approve an alternative initiative to be placed on the ballot alongside the initiative.

The petition request form is available online at: WAGOP.org/voterID

IL26-126 helps ensure that ONLY eligible U.S. citizens are voting in our elections.

Under the GOP-led measure, individuals can prove their citizenship in multiple ways to register to vote. If passed, IL26-126 will:

Require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote (such as an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced ID card, a birth certificate, a U.S. passport, or a naturalization certificate).

Initiate a process to help clean up Washington’s current voter rolls, removing individuals who cannot prove their citizenship.

Strengthen the accuracy and security of our voter rolls.

Increase public confidence in the integrity of our elections.

Protect the voices of legal voters from being diluted by ineligible ballots.

Help prevent voter fraud and restore trust in the process.

Help reinforce the sacred responsibility of citizenship.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.