Yesterday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit against JOLT Initiative, Inc. JOLT, a Latino civic engagement nonprofit, that Paxton describes as a “radical open-borders group,” is being accused of orchestrating an unlawful voter registration scheme that facilitates noncitizens registering to vote in Texas.

Key Details of the Lawsuit:

Paxton’s office claims JOLT operatives set up booths outside Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices, where they recruited and trained “Volunteer Deputy Registrars” to solicit voter registration applications in violation of the Texas Election Code.

The suit alleges these efforts bypassed requirements for proper identification verification, allowing undocumented immigrants to submit fraudulent registrations. Paxton argues this “systematic scheme” undermines election integrity and dilutes the votes of “lawful Texas voters.”

The state is requesting a court order to: Forfeit JOLT’s corporate privileges in Texas. Dissolve the organization’s charter. Recover legal costs for the state. Impose civil penalties under Texas election laws.

Paxton’s Statement: “The left constantly tries to cheat and rig elections because they know they can’t win honestly. Any organization attempting to register illegals, who are all criminals, must be completely crushed and shut down immediately. JOLT is a radical, partisan operation that has, and continues to, knowingly attempt to corrupt our voter rolls and weaken the voice of lawful Texas voters.”

The lawsuit stems from an ongoing investigation launched by Paxton’s Election Integrity Unit in August 2024, which involved undercover operations at DMV sites in major Texas cities. The probe initially focused on nonprofits registering “immigrants” in places like Parker County and Fort Worth.

Paxton has tied the effort to broader concerns over border policies under the Biden admin, claiming they enable noncitizen voting—despite federal and state laws prohibiting it, with penalties up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 fines.

The case was filed in Travis County District Court; no hearing date has been set.

Noncitizen voting is a hotbed issue in Texas; additionally:

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.