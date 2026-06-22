All Things Politics

All Things Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayle's avatar
Gayle
2d

Yay!! A very strong step in the right direction. I sent notice of this rule making to over 280 people and am praying they follow through.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Bruch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture