The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has proposed important amendments to its Mailing Standards of the USPS and the Domestic Mail Manual (DMM) for handling mail-in and absentee ballots in federal elections. These changes, published in the Federal Register on June 2, 2026, establish uniform standards that enhance security and reduce risks of fraud or errors in ballot transmission.

This builds directly on President Trump’s Executive Order 14399, “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections,” issued on March 31, 2026, which directs USPS to implement safeguards consistent with federal law.

The Federal Government has a duty under Article II of the Constitution of the United States to enforce Federal law, which includes preventing violations of Federal criminal law and maintaining public confidence in elections. The President also has distinct authority over foreign affairs.

The right to vote in Federal elections is reserved exclusively for citizens of the United States under the Constitution and Federal law. Federal statutes explicitly prohibit non-citizens from registering to vote or voting in Federal elections and impose criminal penalties for violations. (18 U.S.C. 241; 18 U.S.C. 611; 18 U.S.C. 1015; and 52 U.S.C. 20511). The Social Security Administration (SSA) maintains records that, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program under 42 U.S.C. 1320b-7, can assist in verifying identity and Federal election voter eligibility.

To facilitate enforcement of federal law, reduce the risk of fraud, and protect the integrity of federal elections via the U.S. Mail, additional measures are necessary. The USPS proposal includes practical steps to improve safeguards:

Envelope standards: Outbound and return ballot envelopes must use the official Election Mail logo. They must be automation-compatible. Each requires a uniquely serialized Intelligent Mail barcode for tracking. This improves processing speed and visibility. Mail piece design review is recommended. USPS offers guidance and resources, including the Official Election Mail Guide.

Optional pre-election notification: States can notify USPS in advance of plans to use the mail for ballots. This enables technical assistance and smoother operations.

The mail-in and absentee participation list: States or authorized officials submit voter names and associated barcodes via a new Federal Ballot Mail Portal. Lists can be updated up to the last day ballots may be mailed under state law. USPS compiles and returns a final list to the chief election official. States decide eligibility. This enables better matching of sent and returned ballots and provides law enforcement with data where needed.

Compliance verification: USPS checks before accepting outbound ballot mail. Pieces must meet standards and match the submitted list. Non-compliant mail may not proceed, while protecting the flow of legitimate ballots.

By requiring states to provide voter lists with names, addresses, and unique barcodes for outbound and return envelopes, the rules would allow USPS to verify and track ballots more effectively while maintaining state control over eligibility decisions. These changes leverage USPS’s existing tracking infrastructure (already used for packages) to deter harvesting, reduce lost ballots, and create auditable records. Better data sharing and verification make anomalies easier to identify and prosecute.

The amendments will help determine adherence to federal law and facilitate law enforcement efforts. For example, the provided lists will show how many ballots have been mailed and allow law enforcement officials to compare the total number of mailed ballots with the total number of received ballots to detect potential issues meriting further investigation.

If adopted, the new mail-in voting procedures will apply to general, special, and runoff federal elections, but not primaries or ballots sent to military or overseas voters. All-mail / universal states (CA, CO, HI, NV, OR, UT, VT, WA) will be most affected. These changes build on existing USPS tools. They bring transparency and traceability to a vulnerable part of the election process. No voter loses rights.

Request for Comments

Consistent with the Order, USPS is issuing this notice of proposed rulemaking and invites comments on any and all provisions of the proposed DMM addition.

With the public comment period open until July 2, 2026, now is the time to act! Every concerned citizen has a chance to go on the record in support and help increase trust in the new USPS policy. If you’re submitting a comment, keep it concise, factual, and focused on the rule’s merits.

Please submit your support comment today and urge friends and family to do the same. Email comments (including full name and address) to: PCFederalRegister@usps.gov with the subject line “Ballot Mail.” Mail or deliver written comments to the Director, Product Classification, USPS, 475 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Room 4446, WA, DC 20260.

The executive order also calls on the DHS, working in conjunction with the SSA, to make the list of eligible voters in each state.

Of course, leftists and many Democrat controlled states (including WA state) are fighting this in court, calling it an unconstitutional federal takeover of state-run elections that could disenfranchise millions… But last month, a federal judge declined to block the E.O. allowing the USPS to proceed with its rulemaking.

Continuing with the lawfare, last week, a federal judge in Massachusetts denied the government’s motion to dismiss and ruled that Democrats could proceed with lawsuits. This keeps litigation active to pursue pending motions for preliminary injunctions or summary judgment, allowing the judge to potentially block the E.O. from being implemented ahead of the Nov 2026 midterm elections, which will decide whether Republicans ​can retain control of Congress.

Mail-in voting has exposed serious vulnerabilities that threaten the integrity of U.S. elections. Unlike in-person voting—with its real-time identity checks and immediate tabulation—mail-in ballots travel through unsecured channels where opportunities for fraud, manipulation, and error multiply over the course of election season. Until we can ban mail-in voting, the E.O is an improvement.

Yesterday, in the 2026 presidential election, Colombia hand-counted 99.8% of its 25+ million ballots in under 3 hours. Very minimal mail-in voting. Paper ballots. Photo ID required. Counted on-site at the polling tables right in front of witnesses and party observers. Results basically done the same night. Let’s hope all the U.S. states can get back to this someday…

In the meantime, be advised: If you witness suspicious activity, mail theft, ballot tampering, or any potential criminal issue involving election mail, report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service National Law Enforcement Control Center, 877-876-2455.

Election integrity depends on the secure handling of every lawful ballot. These proposed USPS changes represent good reforms: using proven technology to modernize mail ballot handling without restricting eligible voters’ access. A more secure mail-in system strengthens confidence in elections for all Americans.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate