The removal of Clark County Councilor Michelle Belkot from the C-TRAN Board of Directors in March 2025 sparked widespread backlash, legal challenges, and an investigation over allegations of procedural violations and political retaliation.

Belkot, representing District 2, was ousted by a 4-1 vote from her fellow councilors after she indicated she would vote against a majority-backed position on funding for light rail operations and maintenance (O&M) on the I-5 Bridge Replacement project.

This vote would have aligned with Belkot’s constituents’ opposition to subsidizing Oregon’s light rail extension into Vancouver, WA, potentially shifting the C-TRAN board’s stance.

C‑TRAN provides Clark County with public transportation throughout the county service area, including commuter service to downtown Portland.

The councilors involved—Chair Sue Marshall, Wil Fuentes, Glen Yung, and Matt Little—argued Belkot had defied a prior 4-1 council policy from February 2025 supporting the funding. Belkot countered that county bylaws do not bind individual councilors’ votes on external boards, a point affirmed by Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office advisor Chris Cook before the vote.

Due to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office recusing itself amid local complaints, the case was referred to neighboring Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Christian Lyle’s report, released Nov 7, 2025, concluded that the March 12, 2025, council meeting violated the county charter, rules of procedure, and Washington’s Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA).

KEY FINDINGS INCLUDE:

Lack of Public Notice: Belkot’s removal was not listed on the meeting agenda, preventing public input and constituting an OPMA violation.

Premeditation: Evidence, including audio, suggested coordination among the four councilors and possibly Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle to “trap” Belkot over the light rail dispute.

Improper Appointment: Wil Fuentes, one of the voting councilors, was immediately appointed to replace Belkot on the C-TRAN board, creating a conflict of interest.

THE REPORT EXPLICITLY RECOMMENDS:

Fines for the four councilors (Sue Marshall, Wil Fuentes, Glen Yung, and Matt Little) under OPMA penalties.

Charge or Reprimand for County Manager Kathleen Otto for potential official misconduct (RCW 9A.80.010), as she failed to intervene or advise against the improper procedure.

Immediate Actions: Removal of Fuentes from the C-TRAN board and reinstatement of Belkot.

Lyle’s investigation stemmed from ethics complaints and lawsuits filed by Reform Clark County founder Rob Anderson in Skamania County Superior Court, which were later moved to Clark County in May 2025.

Belkot (who also serves as the WAGOP Vice Chair) filed her own lawsuit in April 2025, alleging civil rights violations, OPMA breaches, and improper ouster. Her complaints were dismissed in May 2025, but they fueled the sheriff’s probe.

Anderson’s parallel suit seeks to void C-TRAN decisions that were made post-removal and impose civil penalties.

Belkot welcomed the report, urging the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to act swiftly for her reinstatement. The recommendations now fall to county prosecutors for enforcement. This case underscores ongoing debates in Clark County over light rail funding, as estimates for building a new span over the Columbia River could be around $10 billion.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.