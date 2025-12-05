Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order allowing Texas to proceed with its newly drawn congressional district maps for the 2026 midterm elections. The new 2025 congressional map is expected to give Texas five new Republican congressional seats, shifting the partisan balance from a 25–13 Republican majority under the 2021 map to a projected 30–8 GOP advantage.

The court’s new unsigned order in League of United Latin American Citizens v. Abbott was issued over the dissents of Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Justice Samuel Alito filed an opinion concurring in the order. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch joined the concurrence.

The 6 -3 decision effectively stays a lower federal court’s November ruling that had blocked the maps over concerns of racial gerrymandering. Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated, saying, “It is a win for Texas, and every conservative who is tired of watching the left try to upend the political system with bogus lawsuits.”

The SCOTUS ruling prioritizes election timelines over the ongoing litigation, ensuring the map governs primaries (March 2026) and the general election. With the Dec. 8, 2025, candidate filing deadline fast approaching, the high court’s decision likely means Texas’s new map will be used for the 2026 midterms.

Alito rejected the argument that Texas had engaged in racial gerrymandering and wrote it was “indisputable” that Texas’s motivation for redistricting was “pure and simple” partisan advantage, which the court has previously ruled is permissible.

The new map, approved by the Texas Legislature in August 2025 and signed by Governor Greg Abbott, redraws the state’s congressional boundaries and stems from population growth since the 2020 census.

The ruling is a major win for the GOP in Texas and nationally. Republicans currently enjoy a slim 219 -212 majority over Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and are looking to increase their margins for the 2026 midterm elections.

As the Redistricting war escalates, Republicans are leveraging control in red states to target Democratic seats, and Democrats are working in blue-controlled states to counter with their own potential map changes. These efforts are highly unusual, as redistricting typically occurs once every decade after the census; however, political pressure, legal loopholes, and court rulings have enabled them.

Both parties are actively engaging in “gerrymandering” to secure new House seats, with Texas and California leading the charge. This has sparked a “redistricting arms race,” with other states following suit.

Republicans have an excellent opportunity for more gains simply because Democrats have enjoyed a massive gerrymandering advantage for decades, and there is little room for Dem improvement. With newly drawn Republican-favoring maps, one could realistically expect a net gain of 5+ Congressional seats by 2026.

Here are some potential Democrat scenario redistricting gains:

STATE / POSSIBLE GAIN CURRENT POTENTIAL

California (D+5) 43-9 48-4 (PENDING LAWSUITS)

New York (D+3) 14-11 17-8

Illinois (D+1) 14-3 15-2

New Jersey (D+1) 9-3 10-2

Maryland (D+1) 7-1 8-0

Virginia (D +1) 6-5 7-4

Utah (D+1) 4-0 3-1

Here are some potential Republican scenario redistricting gains:

STATE / POSSIBLE GAIN CURRENT POTENTIAL

Texas (R+5) 25 -13 30-8

Ohio (R+3) 10-5 13-2

Florida (R+3) 20-8 23-5

Missouri (R+1) 6-2 7-1

Indiana (R+2) 7-2 9-0

North Carolina (R+1) 10-4 11-3

Kansas (R+1) 3-1 4-0

Nebraska (R+1) 2-1 3-0

After Texas, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina, are the furthest along. Redistricting attempts and moves are fluid, and it is a high-stakes game that will not end over several more election cycles. Republicans, with more states under their control, have a structural advantage in gerrymandering, but voter sentiment and legal challenges will play critical roles.

Context: Republicans hold Trifectas (full control of the governorship and both legislative chambers) in 23 states, compared to Democrats’ 15 trifectas, with 12 states under divided government. This gives Republicans an advantage in pursuing mid-decade congressional redistricting, as they control the process in more states where maps can be redrawn to target D-held seats.

Why Trifectas Matter for Redistricting: Control: In trifecta states, a single party can enact maps without veto threats or bipartisan negotiation, enabling aggressive gerrymandering. Republicans’ 23 trifectas (e.g., Texas, Florida, Ohio) allow them to pursue gains in ~200 House seats, while Democrats’ 15 (e.g., California, Illinois) limit counters to ~150 seats. Historical Context: Post-2024 elections, Republicans gained a net of 50 state legislative seats, solidifying their edge (55.5% of all state seats).



OF NOTE: A significant SCOTUS court battle is underway. The case, Louisiana v. Callais, stems from LA redistricting efforts to comply with Voting Rights Act requirements. LA argues that such “race-based redistricting” (based on skin color) is unconstitutional because it “violates fundamental equal protection principles.”

If SCOTUS rules in favor, effectively abolishing or severely limiting race-based districts, it could trigger widespread redistricting, adversely affecting Democrat-leaning areas. These Democrat-favored, racially drawn House districts have historically always favored Dems.

This one court case (being supported by the DOJ) could solidify Republican majorities in the U.S. House, as race-neutral maps could lead to significant long-term GOP gains. As a result, Democrats could lose AN ADDITIONAL 10-20 House seats in the 2026, 2028, and beyond elections, particularly in states like Louisiana, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, where current VRA maps have boosted Democrats. This would accelerate GOP mid-decade redraws in Florida and elsewhere by easing racial gerrymander challenges while crippling VRA defenses. A SCOTUS decision is expected by mid-2026.

The time, energy, and focus on redistricting to produce new congressional maps is a delicate balancing act. The upside is huge; however, potential collateral impacts may further erode trust in the electoral process, as both sides prioritize political advantage over fair representation.

The stakes are incredibly high to have as many congressional representatives as possible for next year's 2026 midterms, as Republicans need an advantage to implement their MAGA policies and agenda. Democrats want an advantage so they can focus their efforts on impeaching Trump (if they can’t kill him first).

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.