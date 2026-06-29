Today, in a landmark 5-4 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court in Watson v. Republican National Committee allowed states to count mail-in ballots “postmarked” by Election Day even if they arrive days or weeks afterward, keeping election day an election season in many states, ripe for fraud and manipulation.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett authored the majority opinion, joined by Chief Justice Roberts and the three liberal justices. They concluded, Federal Election-Day statutes do not prevent Mississippi from counting absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day but received up to five days thereafter; nothing in the federal Election-Day statutes requires ballots to be received by Election Day.

The decision reverses the Fifth Circuit’s decision and preserves similar grace periods that undermine finality and public trust. This ruling directly affects roughly 14–18 jurisdictions (including about 14 states, D.C., and territories) that allow post-Election Day receipt of timely, postmarked mail ballots for general or military/overseas voters. States like California, Washington (with its ridiculous extended 21-day window), New York, Illinois, and others can continue counting these ballots, potentially delaying final results in close races.

Justice Alito, in a strong dissent joined by Justices Thomas and Gorsuch (and partially by Kavanaugh), argued that “Election Day” means a single, specific day (like Labor Day or Independence Day) when voting processes should conclude, not an open-ended window.

“Today’s decision is inconsistent with the terms of the Elections Day Statutes, Contemporary Election Law Principles, two Centuries of Historical Practice, and the Case Law on the question presented. Federal law designates ‘the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November’ as ‘Election Day,’ 3 U. S. C. §21, and provides that elections for federal office must be held on that date (U. S. C. §§1, 7; 3 U. S. C. §1). The federal election-day statutes therefore require that ballots be received by election day. Mississippi’s law, which permits the counting of absentee ballots received up to five business days after election day, conflicts with this requirement and is preempted.”

Alito argues that the majority errs by treating “election” as merely the voters’ act of casting/postmarking ballots, ignoring the need for official receipt to make the collective choice final and authoritative.

Allowing post-election-day receipt undermines the statutes’ purpose of a fixed, national Election Day to prevent chaos, fraud concerns, and delayed results, and strongly rejects this as diluting “Election Day” into an extended period and “opening the window,” contrary to the single-day mandate. “We don’t have Election Day anymore. We have election month—or election months.”

Alito faults the majority for downplaying integrity concerns (e.g., ballots arriving late potentially “flipping” results, eroding confidence). He notes this creates “chaos and suspicions of impropriety” and “leaves open opportunities for voter fraud that may further undermine America’s faith in the integrity of this country’s elections.”

This outcome is obviously terrible for election integrity. By allowing post-election-day ballot arrivals, the Court has entrenched a system ripe for manipulation, chain-of-custody vulnerabilities, and perceptions of unfairness.

Late-counted mail ballots have already fueled widespread skepticism in recent high-profile races, where outcomes appeared to shift dramatically after initial tallies (most recently in the LA Mayor race). In California, multiple U.S. House races have seen the candidate ahead on Election Night lose days later as late-arriving ballots were counted, flipping outcomes.

Without a firm nationwide receipt deadline, final results in tight contests will remain in limbo for days, allowing questionable late-arriving ballots to swing elections and inviting more legal challenges. This decision weakens, rather than strengthens, trust in our democratic process.

While the decision maintains the status quo for November’s midterms, it doesn’t close the door on stronger mail-in voting rules in the future — it just affirms Congress (not the Court) should write them if desired. All Congress needs to do is pass legislation stating clearly that ALL ballots in federal elections must be RECEIVED by Election Day, not merely postmarked. For those who prioritize legislative solutions over judicial mandates, it is the next best option.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate