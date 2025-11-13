The Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) announced that Scott Presler, the founder of Early Vote Action, a grassroots movement to register Republicans, will travel to WA state to promote and galvanize support for Initiative Measure No. IL26-126, a citizen-led effort that would require Voter ID and Proof of Citizenship to vote.

With some 2.4 million followers on the social media platform X, Presler was praised by Vice President JD Vance recently for his tireless efforts to register Republicans to vote.

Presler will be at Reset Church in Marysville to kick off a string of ‘Super Signing Events’ on Sunday, Nov. 16th, from 4-6 pm, with more events to follow during the week in Grays Harbor, Benton County, Yakima, Spokane, and King County.

To be certified, Election Integrity Citizens Initiative IL26-126 petitions must contain the signatures of at least 308,911 registered voters and be submitted by January 2, 2026.

An initiative to the Legislature, if qualified, would first go to lawmakers who could adopt it as written. If they do not act, the measure would then go on the November 2026 ballot. Legislators could also approve an alternative to be placed on the ballot.

IL26-126 helps ensure that ONLY eligible U.S. citizens are voting in our elections.

Under the GOP-led measure, individuals can prove their citizenship in multiple ways to register to vote. If passed, IL26-126 will:

Pressler is also scheduled to return to WA State in early December for more ‘Super Signing Events.’

The IL26-126 petition request form is available online at: WAGOP.org/voterID

For more information, contact Liz Economou - Email: Liz@wagop.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.