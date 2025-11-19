Scott Presler, the founder of Early Vote Action, is in the midst of crisscrossing WA state for five days doing nine ‘Super Signing’ events to help promote and galvanize support for Initiative IL26-126, a citizen-led effort that would require Voter ID and Proof of Citizenship to vote.

“Scott Pressler is drawing big, high-energy crowds everywhere he goes in Washington. It’s standing room only and overflowing venues,” says WAGOP Chairman Rep. Jim Walsh. “These crowds speak to how well Presler’s message of reforming and restoring trust in our elections resonates with the people of this state. Requiring Proof of Citizenship when people register to vote is a central part of that message. And a critical step in fixing what’s broken in Washington.”

Presler has already been to Pierce, Snohomish, Clark, Grays Harbor and Benton Counties. Today, Wednesday, Nov. 19, Presler will be in Yakima County at the Flame & Brew Restaurant, Noon in Yakima, and tonight in Spokane County at the Black Diamond Restaurant, 6 PM in Spokane.



Tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 20, Presler will be in King County, at Sammamish State Park, Meadow Shelter in Issaquah at Noon, and at the Elysian Event and Conference Center, from 5-8 PM in Kent.

To be certified, IL26-126 petitions must contain the signatures of at least 308,911 registered voters and be submitted by January 2, 2026.

IL26-126 helps ensure that ONLY eligible U.S. citizens are voting in our elections.

Under the GOP-led measure, individuals can prove their citizenship in multiple ways to register to vote. If passed, IL26-126 will:

Initiate a process to HELP CLEAN UP WA STATE’S VOTER ROLLS, removing registrants who cannot prove their citizenship.

Strengthen the ACCURACY and SECURITY of the VOTER ROLLS.

Require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote (such as an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced ID card, a birth certificate, a U.S. passport, or a naturalization certificate).

Increase public confidence in the integrity of our elections.

Protect the voices of legal voters from being diluted by ineligible ballots.

Help prevent voter fraud and restore trust in the process.

Help reinforce the sacred responsibility of citizenship.

IL26-126 facts and petition forms are available online at: WAGOP.org/voterID

Thank you, Scott, for your tireless efforts! Also, there is a good chance Presler will be back in Washington State in early December for more ‘Super Signing’ events; however, no dates or times have yet been scheduled.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.