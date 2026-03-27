The SAVE America Act (H. 7296 / S. 1383), introduced in late January 2026 by Utah Senator Mike Lee and Texas Representative Chip Roy as an enhanced version of Roy’s prior Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, seeks to bolster election integrity in federal elections.

It would amend the National Voter Registration Act and Help America Vote Act to require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship—such as a passport, birth certificate combined with photo ID, military ID, or certain REAL ID-compliant documents—for voter registration, while adding a nationwide requirement to show an acceptable photo ID when casting ballots.

The legislation also directs states to cross-check voter rolls against federal databases, including the Department of Homeland Security’s SAVE system, to identify and remove noncitizens, with the overarching goal of ensuring that only U.S. citizens participate in federal elections.

On February 11, the U.S. House passed the bill by a 218-213 vote, with full Republican support and one lone Democrat (Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) crossing party lines. This expanded bill builds on earlier efforts by reflecting calls for stronger safeguards amid growing broad public support for such measures.

The common-sense reforms are essential to prevent noncitizen voting and fraud. Citizenship is already a legal requirement for federal elections, but it lacks proper verification in many states. President Trump and most Republican leaders have repeatedly urged passage as a top priority to safeguard the integrity of elections.

According to many recent surveys and polls, the vast majority of white Americans, Latino Americans, and black Americans all overwhelmingly support voter ID. Between 80-84% of all American voters support voter ID, with roughly 95% of Republican voters supporting, and 71% of Democrat voters supporting government-issued photo identification for voting.

Is there any other political issue on which such a majority of voters of all demographics actually agree? Despite this, Senate Democrats have maintained resistance, repeatedly lying about the bill, saying things like it is “Jim Crow 2.0” and that “married women won't be able to vote,” etc.

On March 17, Senate proceedings intensified with a 51-48 vote to begin debate on the bill. This procedural step cleared the way for what many Republicans hope will be eventual passage, though Democrats continue to oppose. Throughout the debate, Republicans have attempted to offer amendments, including efforts to incorporate, strengthen, or simplify voter ID components. But the Dems are terrified of voter ID and kill Republican amendments each time.

Yesterday, March 26, every Senate Democrat voted against a simple voter ID measure sponsored by Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio), a former Secretary of State, that would have required voters to show photo ID when casting ballots.

The amendment failed on a 53-47 party-line vote, falling short of the 60 votes needed to advance under Senate rules. As the only Republican Senator with experience serving as Secretary of State, Husted is helping lead the effort to implement nationwide photo ID requirements, something more than 80% of Americans support.

With 23 states—including Ohio—already requiring voters to present photo ID, Husted pointed to Ohio’s elections as the standard for security and accessibility. Husted’s amendment would’ve allowed Americans to vote by showing one of the following five forms of identification: state-issued driver’s license, state-issued ID, U.S. passport, military or veterans ID with a picture and an expiration date, or a tribal ID with a picture and an expiration date.

This law is about basic voter ID. Why do Democrats in Congress oppose the SAVE America Act? Voter ID is one of the most widely supported political policies nationwide. Why do Democrats refuse to listen to the majority of their own constituents?

Sen. Mike Lee said on Twitter: "This was a SCALED-DOWN version of the SAVE America Act, one that requires only a photo ID at the time and place of voting, and omits the proof of citizenship requirements. Even THAT was something that every single Democrat in the Senate voted against! Two years ago, every Senate Democrat supported a bill that contained a voter ID requirement. WHAT CHANGED? Why are they doing this?” - THE ANSWER IS EASY: EXPOSED UNDENIABLE VOTER FRAUD…

Today, Friday, March 27, the Senate adjourned until 3 pm on Monday, April 13.

The Husted amendment’s defeat underscores the urgent need for the GOP-controlled Senate to pass the SAVE America Act with a simple majority 51 votes - USING THE TALKING FILIBUSTER. The filibuster rule is meant to allow U.S. senators to present their arguments before a bill is passed. Filibuster rules require that Senators must debate (and could eventually secure the 60 votes needed for cloture to end debate and move to a final passage vote) to SAVE AMERICA!

We urge Leader Thune to enforce a talking filibuster, requiring Democrats to come to the Senate floor to publicly debate why they oppose these key election integrity principles and force Democrats to defend their opposition to a bill that nearly 3/4 of their own party’s voters support.

Election integrity is crucial to our democracy. There is still an opportunity to hold a full, transparent, and open debate that reveals where every Senator stands on these vital issues. We demand Democrats explain to the American people why they oppose ensuring citizen-only voting, photo ID, and clean voter rolls.

Every day, states register noncitizens to vote and refuse basic transparency measures. American citizens and American voters are being disenfranchised!

These are simple, basic, common-sense reforms. By requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship, the SAVE America Act will ensure that our federal elections are decided by U.S. citizens—and only U.S. citizens…

Now is the time to demonstrate Republican leadership by showing the American people why it matters to have a Republican-led Senate committed to fair and secure elections, and guide the bill to a majority vote and passage in the Senate.

This is far from over. Do not give up! If you haven’t yet, please pledge your support and call on Senators to support a talking filibuster and passage of the SAVE America Act. Together, we can restore trust in our electoral process - SIGN PLEDGE HERE.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate