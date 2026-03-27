All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
8h

What's next? Election Integrity Network says it all...

🚨 Day 11 — And they WALKED AWAY. 🚨

While you were sleeping, the U.S. Senate voted to recess until April 13—

without delivering the SAVE America Act to the American people.

They didn’t run out of time.

They chose to stop and take a vacation.

While Americans demand secure elections, the Senate hit pause.

That’s not leadership. That's not representative government.

That’s avoidance.

EIN will continue to stay engaged. We are not letting this go!

📲 Follow @EIWatchdogs for updates

📣 Like, comment, share, and tag your Senators—amplify the facts

📞 Call your Senators: (202) 224-3121

Tell them: CANCEL THE RECESS. GET BACK TO WORK. Pass the SAVE America Act

Failure is NOT an option.

✍️ Sign the Citizen Pledge:

https://saveamericaactcoalition.com/SAVEactpledge

🔥 Keep the pressure on.

❌ Don’t let this go.

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