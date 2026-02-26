The Election Integrity Network (EIN) was founded by renowned election attorney Cleta Mitchell in 2021, incubated by the Conservative Partnership Institute, and has since become America’s home for election integrity volunteers. It serves as the central hub of the national election integrity movement.

The GOP-controlled US Senate can pass the SAVE America Act with a simple majority. 51 votes - NOT 60. Now it is time to enforce the talking filibuster. The filibuster rule is meant to allow U.S. senators to present their arguments before a bill is passed. Senators must talk, or they must pass the bill to SAVE AMERICA!

As concerned citizens who value the integrity of our elections, EIN has closely followed the progress of the SAVE America Act, a critical bill that ensures only U.S. citizens register to vote, requires photo voter ID for federal elections, and mandates states to clean their voter rolls of noncitizens. These measures enjoy broad public support and are essential to protecting our democracy.

We, the undersigned American citizens, stand united in support of election integrity and call on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to bring the SAVE America Act (S.1383) to the Senate floor for a real and full debate, utilizing Senate procedures to ensure transparency and accountability.

We appreciate Leader Thune’s co-sponsorship of the SAVE America Act and his pledge to bring it to a vote. However, we insist that this means proceeding directly to the bill itself, without filing for cloture, which we view as an effort to undermine its passage.

The SAVE America Act’s privileged status as a message from the House allows it to come immediately to the floor with only 51 votes needed to proceed.

We urge Leader Thune to:

Place the SAVE America Act on the Senate calendar as soon as possible, prioritizing it over other measures that lack the widespread support of the American people.

Enforce a talking filibuster, requiring opponents to come to the Senate floor and publicly debate why they oppose these key election integrity principles.

Demonstrate Republican leadership by showing the American people why it matters to have a Republican-led Senate committed to fair and secure elections.

Guide the bill to a majority vote in the Republican-controlled Senate and send it to President Trump for signature before the Senate’s Easter recess.

Election integrity is crucial to our democracy. This is an opportunity to hold a full and open debate that reveals where every Senator stands on these vital issues. We demand that opponents explain to the American people why they oppose ensuring citizen-only voting, photo ID requirements, and clean voter rolls.

I pledge to contact my Senators and urge them to support a full debate and passage of the SAVE America Act. Together, we can restore trust in our electoral process. SIGN PLEDGE HERE

ALSO, we need every patriot to mobilize calls to Leader John Thune (202) 224-3121, saying DO NOT FILE A CLOTURE MOTION on the SAVE America Act. Make the Dems come to the Senate floor and talk. We want a talking filibuster. No cloture motion. If Thune files that, it kills the SAVE America Act. It will be his doing. He will have killed the bill. He needs to know we know that.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate

