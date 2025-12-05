December 3, 2025, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after a Michigan court ruled that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally instructed officials to count ineligible absentee ballots: “The law is simple: ballot stubs must match, and incomplete ballots cannot be counted,” said Chairman Gruters. “This ruling is a major win for election integrity and for voters who deserve confidence that every lawful vote is protected.”



Background:

Michigan law requires absentee ballots to be counted only if the number on the ballot stub matches the number on the ballot envelope.

This requirement ensures that the person who was issued the ballot is the same person who actually voted the ballot.

Secretary Benson instructed election officials to count ballots even when numbers didn’t match or the stub was missing entirely.

The RNC, Michigan GOP, and a local clerk sued in 2024 to block this unlawful guidance.

The Michigan Court of Claims previously ruled that ballots with missing or mismatched numbers cannot be counted because election inspectors have no legal authority to count them.

The RNC secured another victory today with the Michigan Court of Claims reinforcing its prior ruling that these ballots cannot be tabulated.

The RNC is fighting on multiple fronts for secure elections in Michigan and recently filed a separate lawsuit stopping Secretary Benson from permitting non-residents to vote in the state’s elections.

Michigan isn’t the only state being targeted by the RNC.

In North Carolina, a similar lawsuit by the RNC resulted in overseas non-resident voters registered in the state to only be able to vote in federal elections, not state and local races.

In Arizona, a similar RNC lawsuit is playing out. That challenge is part of broader Republican efforts to protect election integrity, asserting that only AZ residents should be allowed to vote in its elections and enforce stricter voter eligibility requirements.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.