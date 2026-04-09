Republican groups filed a lawsuit on April 6, 2026, in Richmond Circuit Court, challenging a Virginia law that allows non-residents to vote in the state’s elections. Under the provision, U.S. citizens born abroad—who have never lived in Virginia or sometimes never in the U.S.—to register and vote absentee using a parent’s last Virginia address.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections (RITE) PAC, and Virginia voter Matthew Hurtt are the plaintiffs suing the Virginia State Board of Elections.

The suit argues Virginia election officials are violating the state’s constitution by allowing individuals who have never resided in the commonwealth to vote in its elections. Supposedly written to allow military members to vote while living overseas, Virginia law currently allows individuals who have NEVER LIVED in the state — or the country — to register and to vote.

The law violates the Virginia Constitution (Article II, § 1), which requires voters to be residents of the Commonwealth and precinct, with “residence” defined as both domicile and a place of abode.

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said: “People who have never lived in Virginia — or even in the United States — should not be voting in Virginia’s elections. Officials are ignoring the Virginia Constitution and allowing ineligible voters to cast ballots. The RNC and RITE PAC are taking this action to enforce the law and ensure non-residents are not diluting the votes of Virginians.”

“The Virginia Constitution draws a clear line: voting is reserved to residents of the Commonwealth and of the precinct in which they vote,” RITE PAC President and CEO Justin Riemer said, “That requirement cannot be overridden by statute or replaced with a legal fiction based on someone else’s residency.”

The challenged provisions deal with Virginia’s implementation of the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). The federal law “was originally intended to serve only active military and federal personnel stationed overseas [but] is now serving mostly nonmilitary citizens,” with civilians eclipsing military voters by about 2-1.

Virginia law (implementing UOCAVA) defines “covered voters” as individuals whose parent or legal guardian’s last U.S. residence was in Virginia and who haven’t registered elsewhere.

As of March 2026, about 23,500 people were registered to vote overseas from Virginia, though the exact number of “never-resided” voters remains unclear. The suit targets Va. Code §§ 24.2-452(1)(e) and 24.2-456, which assign these voters a precinct based on the parent’s prior address.

Plaintiffs argue that residency cannot be inherited through a parent and that UOCAVA requires states to facilitate absentee voting only for those otherwise eligible under state law.

The lawsuit seeks a court declaration that the law provisions are unconstitutional as applied to “never-residents” - along with injunctions to halt new registrations, cancel existing ones, and prevent the ballots from being accepted, processed, or counted.

Thank you, RNC and RITE. The UOCAVA law (like many laws) may have started with good intentions; however, since its implementation, it has been abused. Now about 70% of all UOCAVA voters are NON-MILITARY! Most obviously, with weak identity and residency checks, this policy drastically increases the possibility of voter fraud.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate