June 23, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Michigan Republican Party (MIGOP) sued Democrat Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over new rules that restrict election challengers and undermine transparency in Michigan elections.

“For years, Democrats have attacked poll watchers and election challengers,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “Now, Jocelyn Benson is trying to sideline the citizens who help keep elections transparent. Michigan voters deserve oversight, not secrecy, and the RNC will fight every Democrat attempt to weaken election integrity.”

Background:

The RNC filed a lawsuit challenging new rules issued by Democrat Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that restrict election challengers and make it harder for citizens to observe the election process.

Benson’s rules violate Michigan law and are part of a broader effort by Democrats to restrict election oversight.

The unconstitutional rules limit how many challengers can enter polling places, restrict where challengers can stand, prohibit them from bringing chairs, and limit observation of vote tabulation activities.

Election challengers serve as independent observers who help ensure election officials follow the law and conduct elections transparently.

The lawsuit urges the court to block Benson’s unlawful restrictions and protect Michigan citizens’ rights to observe the election process as permitted by state law.

The RNC previously defeated Benson’s unlawful restrictions on poll challengers in Michigan and has successfully fought efforts to limit election observers in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

The latest Democrat rules impose undue restrictions on election challengers, undermining transparency and public confidence in elections. These efforts, including behavior guidelines, recording restrictions, and ejection procedures, go beyond statutory authority, with courts previously ruling that Benson’s office issued binding restrictions without sufficient public input or legislative backing.

This creates an environment ripe for cheating where Democrat election officials restrict legitimate oversight, echoing past disputes over distancing (eliminating meaningful observation), and tabulation room access during election counting periods. Such policies further erode trust, especially in a key battleground state with a long history of election fraud.

Thank you to the RNC and the MIGOP! Also, thanks for RNC Chair Joe Gruters leadership. In a recent interview, he aptly said, “We’re on fire from an election integrity standpoint. We’re winning a lot of these cases, and I don’t think the Democrats know how to respond, because the law is usually not on their side.”

The RNC currently has 150 active cases involving election integrity, which Gruters noted is the most in its history. It recently won in Maine against the state’s ranked-choice voting system, and he expects that Alaska voters will repeal the state’s version as well.

The RNC legal team is actively engaged in litigation across more than 30 states, focused on key issues including:

Enforcing voter ID laws

Preventing non-citizen voting

Securing mail-in ballot processes

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date voter rolls

These important efforts are helping to uphold election laws, ensure consistency across states, and reinforce public confidence in the electoral process.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate