All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
2h

Washoe County (Reno) NV, has many of same unlawful rules for Observers in the Ballot Processing Room (BPM). The Election Manager even yells at Observers and makes false allegations about Observers. Arrangement of BPR makes Meaningful Observation impossible. If have a question have to fill out a form and wait 72 hours for a response to be posted on-line. Often the response is incomplete or inaccurate, but no way to correct the response on line Using binoculars helps a little, but election workers do not like Observers using binoculars. With binoculars caught one worker surfing the web. BPM workers laptops are not to be connected to internet. So much more observed in our month long Primary election process.

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
1h

Michigan has in-person voting, a whole different scenario to what observers have here. Either way, observers should not be restricted from challenging election procedures. Period.

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