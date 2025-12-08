RNC Sues Maryland Over Voter Roll Maintenance - Adds to Wave of Election Integrity Lawsuits
On Dec 5, 2025, the Republican National Committee (RNC) sued Maryland election officials for failing to maintain their voter rolls. The suit alleges that Maryland has violated the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) by failing to maintain accurate voter rolls, including not removing deceased individuals, those who have moved out of state, and duplicate registrations.
According to the lawsuit, registration in several Maryland counties is “impossibly high,” with two of the state’s biggest counties reporting more registered voters than adult citizens. Ten other counties have registration rates exceeding 95% of adult citizens, though 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data indicates the state’s registration rate is only around 75.6%.
BACKGROUND:
On July 18, 2025, the RNC sent an NVRA notice letter to the State of Maryland to fix its voter roll issues, demanding proof of compliance within 90 days - Maryland did not respond.
The NVRA is federal law enacted by Congress in 1993 and mandates that states maintain “clean and accurate” voter registration records.
The RNC claims Maryland is in violation of Section 8 of the NVRA, which requires states to remove the names of voters who have died or changed their residency.
Maryland faced similar federal lawsuits in 2017 and 2019 over a lack of NVRA compliance.
During the RNC’s 2019-2023 period of review, they found that two of Maryland’s largest counties (Howard and Montgomery) have had more active registered voters than eligible adult citizens.
The Office of Legislative Audits of the Maryland General Assembly found in October 2023 that the State Board of Elections’ review of its voter registration data “remained inadequate.” An audit discovered 2,426 potentially deceased individuals with active voter registration and 327 individuals with potential duplicate voter registrations.
The RNC argues that Maryland’s voter rolls are inflated, including ineligible voters (e.g., deceased individuals or non-residents), which undermines election integrity.
The plaintiffs seek a court order requiring Maryland to comply with NVRA standards, including regular purges and public access to rolls. Federal law mandates that voter rolls be updated, ineligible registrations be removed, and public inspection be allowed, which the RNC claims Maryland has not done.
“Marylanders deserve to have confidence in their elections and to know that their state is properly maintaining its voter rolls,” RNC Chair Joe Gruters said. “The State Board of Elections has failed to do its job and remove ineligible or deceased voters from its rolls. Marylanders have a right to accurate voter rolls.”
Failure to maintain voter lists burdens the right to vote of the Plaintiffs who are lawfully registered to vote in Maryland by undermining their confidence in the integrity of the electoral process, discouraging their participation in the democratic process, and instilling in them the fear that their legitimate votes will be nullified or diluted by unlawful votes, the lawsuit states.
This lawsuit is part of a wave of GOP-led actions targeting voter roll maintenance in Democrat controlled states ahead of future elections. Similar suits have been filed in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and New Jersey, often citing high registration rates relative to voting-age populations as evidence of neglect.
Earlier this year, the RNC sent public records requests to 48 states requesting information about voter roll maintenance. The request coincided with the Trump Administration’s March 25, 2025, executive order, Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.
Similarly, the DOJ launched its own nationwide effort to clean up voter rolls, notifying states to comply with federal law and to purge duplicate and outdated registrations, including any non-citizens who potentially slipped into a position to vote. The DOJ is suing the states that are out of compliance with federal law.
Dec 2, 2025, the DOJ filed federal lawsuits against six states: Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington - for failure to produce their statewide voter registration lists upon request.
On Sept 16, 2025, the DOJ sued Oregon and Maine for failing to provide information regarding voter registration lists and maintenance procedures; then, on Sept 25, 2025, the DOJ sued California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania - A total of 14 states for unlawfully withholding voter rolls. It is expected there will be more to come!
On Dec 5, DOJ AAG Harmeet Dhillon announced her team has (so far) found hundreds of thousands of dead voters & thousands of non-citizen voters.
OF NOTE: Dec 3, 2025, the RNC Won a Ballot Security Lawsuit Against the Michigan Secretary of State after a Michigan court ruled that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally instructed officials to count ineligible absentee ballots.
Thank you, RNC and DNC! These Democrat controlled states that refuse to clean and maintain their voter rolls, and that lack basic transparency, burden lawful voters by eroding confidence in the election process and diluting their votes.
Bill Bruch
Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.
