All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
1d

If only we could vote-out corrupt Ferguson, et al. But...with illegal and unconstitutional voting it will never happen. That said, we don't give up! We never give up! May I live to see the day that Washington state has in-person voting. I will be first in line!

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
1d

Nevada Constitution, Section 1, Art. II, Right to vote - "All citizens of the United States (not laboring under the disabilities named in this constitution) of the age of eighteen years and upwards, who shall have actually, and not constructively, resided in the state six months, and in the district or county thirty days next preceding any election, shall be entitled to vote..." However, no proof is required that a voter has resided in NV for 6 months or in district of county 30 days. Universal mail-in ballots and on-line voting is a real concern, as those voters do not have to provide a copy of ID or drivers license. Nevada is the Democrat election model for other states because of election laws and administrative code since 2021 and election in 2022 or Sec. of State (DSA) Cisco Aguliar.

Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS) announced that Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar will serve as Chair for the 2026 cycle. The announcement follows DASS unveiling record-setting fundraising for Q1 of 2025, as the organization plans to spend on competitive races in 2026 with the goal of Democratic control of election oversight before the 2028 presidential election – its most aggressive operation to date.

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