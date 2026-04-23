Today, in an important win for Virginia voters, a Tazewell County Circuit Court judge ruled that Democrats’ redistricting referendum was unconstitutional, after the Republican National Committee (RNC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) filed a lawsuit to stop Virginia Democrats’ illegal attempt to rig congressional maps. Judge Huley ruled:

The underlying legislative process for the amendment was unlawful (violations of General Assembly rules, state code, and the Virginia Constitution; the bill was “void ab initio” — invalid from the start).

The referendum results are invalid (“any and all votes... are ineffective”).

The State Board of Elections is permanently enjoined from certifying the results or taking any steps to implement new congressional maps.

“This ruling is a major victory for Virginians,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “Democrats attempted to force an unconstitutional scheme to tilt congressional maps in their favor, but the court recognized it for what it is – a blatant power grab. The RNC will never stop fighting to ensure fair representation in the Commonwealth. Last night, Democrats only managed to squeak out a narrow 3-point victory despite burning tens of millions in cash and manipulating voters with misleading ballot language. Every step of the way, Democrats lied and deceived Virginians to push forward what has always been illegal under state law, and today’s decision once again reaffirms that.”

Summary:

OF NOTE: Yesterday’s election was mired in controversy. Reportedly, when polls closed, the vote totals were about 54% No to 46% Yes. Fairfax County waited approximately an hour, until 8:09 pm, before releasing its vote totals, showing an abnormal high YES percentage of 80.07% for mail-in ballots. The vote count also jumped 64,000 "yes" votes in 5 mins, swinging the statewide election.

Real-time observers archiving anomalies said: Fairfax County only has 3 high-speed scanners. Even in perfect conditions, those 3 machines can process a max of 4,500 ballots in 5 minutes. Yet the YES votes just exploded by over 64,000 in that exact window. The NO votes (Republicans) were leading all night, and when about 90% of the votes were in, Democrats squeezed a win by.

Yes (allowing mid-decade redistricting): ~51.5% (about 1,575,331 votes)

No (opposing it): ~48.5% (about 1,486,239 votes)

Total votes: Roughly 3.06 million

Breakdown by Voting Mode (Approximate Shares and Margins)

Election Day in-person votes (about 55% of total votes reported):

No led strongly here, winning roughly 53% to Yes 47%. This was the largest bloc of votes and favored the No side (opponents of the redistricting plan).

Early in-person votes (about 35% of total votes):

Yes led modestly, winning roughly 53% to No 47%. This group leaned toward supporters of the amendment.

Mail-in / absentee ballots (about 10% of total votes, often including late-arriving or processed later ballots):

Yes dominated heavily, winning roughly 73% to No 27%. This mode provided a significant boost to the Yes side.

MANY OTHER OBSERVERS POSTED OTHER ANOMALIES, SUCH AS: FAIRFAX COUNTY DUMPS EXACTLY 35,000 ABSENTEE BALLOTS ALL VOTING “YES” IN SPECIAL REDISTRICTING ELECTION. This is a MASSIVE outlier compared to every other county in the state. The number is too perfect — exactly 35,000 on the dot. No one believes this is legitimate. Democrats are pulling the same mail-in ballot games again and the American people are FED UP with it. This is straight-up theft of our elections and it is DISGUSTING.

This isn’t democracy, this is manufacturing the outcome after the people have spoken at the polls. Democrats spent millions pushing this redistricting power grab, and suddenly the mail magic delivers exactly what they needed to flip congressional maps and stack the deck for 2026 midterms.

Fairfax County — Virginia’s deep-blue machine just dropped EXACTLY 35,000 YES votes on absentee mail ballots for the Democrats’ redistricting power grab. That’s 80%+ YES in one neat, round-number dump. Here’s the math they don’t want you seeing: Fairfax is ~65% Democrat / ~30% Republican by voting history (presidential races, recent statewide data, not even close to 80% blue).



• Yet their mail ballots magically hit 80%+ YES while Election Day and early in-person were closer to 67-68% YES.



• Total Fairfax haul? 262,801 YES vs. 115,280 NO out of 378k votes.



• Those 35k mail YES ballots alone? A perfectly round number that appeared late, after everyone could see exactly how many they “needed.”



Coincidence? Or the same urban mail-in magic we’ve seen before?

Eric Daugherty wrote on X: VIRGINIANS ARE BEING HELD HOSTAGE. Almost ALL of Virginia’s counties and municipalities swung HARD RIGHT even compared to Trump’s 2024 result. But the ballot drops from northern Virginia narrowly canceled it out. Leftists near DC just DISENFRANCHISED hundreds of thousands of their fellow citizens. The rurals came out, even some suburbs. 90% of Virginia will now be represented by Democrats in Congress, pending court review, despite this measure passing by BARELY 3 points!

Benny Johnson was live on X interviewing Congressman Andy Ogles, and posted: Democrats just STOLE the Virginia Redistricting Election with Mail-In Ballots

Analysis from one of the most respected election integrity data analysts, Jeffrey O’Donnell (40 + years as a software and database engineer) wrote on X: ”There was an “f-curve” at 8:59pm that was actually preceded by a near f-curve at 8:43. These 2 updates wiped away what had been a decent lead for “no redistricting”. Interestingly, at 9:16 there was another big jump for “yes” - From my analysis, most of the votes from all 3 of these came from Fairfax County, one of Virginia’s most reliable vote manufacturing hubs. Also, vote totals going down rather than up, was way too frequent. 23 counties had at least one case of “negative votes”, including Chesterfield’s whopping 71,903 deduction at 10:45 this morning (April 22). Augusta had a 11,968 deduction at 10:18. A whopping 13 counties had deductions in the SAME REPORT at 7:41PM on the 21st (for a total of 18,476). This is not acceptable and needs to be explained!”

And posting: ”Here are the counties whose vote totals went backwards again.”

And also saying: ”You will see that Fairfax contributed 149% towards the “yes” victory. Why is this more than 100%? Because there were many counties who voted for “no” and these offset the “yes” counties. Bottom line, I haven’t seen anything this extreme. Ever. The difference in votes in Fairfax exceeded the state difference by 1.5x. Meaning the other counties didn’t count. The election yesterday could have just been held in Fairfax. Everyone else? Sorry, you were disenfranchised. Better luck next time.”

It was reported that Democrats spent $64M - $80M on this race. Given all the evidence, it is hard to imagine that some of that money was not used for cheating.

As expected, Leftist Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said on X that he would immediately file an appeal of the Tazewell County Circuit Court ruling. The appeal is expected to go first to the Virginia Court of Appeals, then to the Virginia State Supreme Court, which is already scheduled to hear oral arguments on the case this Monday, April 27.

The Virginia Democrats’ referendum is now rightly facing a MULTITUDE of State law and State Constitutional violations - let’s hope the courts do the right thing and uphold the lower court’s ruling and strike it down.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate