The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the North Carolina Republican Party (NCRP) reached a settlement with the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) to resolve a 2024 lawsuit over noncitizen voter removal.

The proposed consent judgment, filed last week in Wake County Superior Court, requires election officials to use responses from jury duty questionnaires—where individuals self-identify as non-U.S. citizens—to flag and investigate potential noncitizen registrants on the voter rolls and remove non-citizens from the voter rolls whenever a non-citizen responds to a juror questionnaire.

Confirmed noncitizens would be removed after notice and opportunity to object, with any evidence of prior voting referred to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for potential prosecution. This enforces a 2023 state law mandating the sharing of such jury data for voter list maintenance.

Noncitizen voting enables fraudulent votes and can steal elections. Noncitizens can illegally register and vote by falsely claiming U.S. citizenship on registration forms, often through self-attestation under penalty of perjury or administrative errors in processes like “Motor Voter” at the DMV.

In North Carolina, Canadian citizen Denis Bouchard pleaded guilty in March 2026 to two counts of making false claims of citizenship on voter registration applications; he illegally voted in the 2022 elections and the 2024 presidential election despite never becoming a U.S. citizen.

Similarly, in 2018, federal authorities indicted 19 foreign nationals for falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the 2016 North Carolina elections. Each illegal ballot directly cancels a legitimate citizen’s vote. In close races even small numbers of such fraudulent votes can alter outcomes and undermine public confidence in elections.

According to the negotiated agreement: "Defendant State Board has and will continue to comply with its statutory obligations under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 163-82.14(cl) to perform list-maintenance efforts regarding those persons who have self-identified in response to a jury summons that they are not United States citizens (‘Self-Identified Non-Citizens’).” The agreement also spells out schedules through 2028 for the board to receive information from clerks of Superior Court across North Carolina.

The settlement strengthens safeguards by cross-referencing self-reported noncitizenship from jury records against voter rolls, closing loopholes where ineligible individuals remain registered and potentially vote.

This is common-sense reform that simply ensures compliance with existing statutes, helping to ensure voter rolls are accurate and reinforces a fundamental principle: American elections should be decided only by American citizens (One-Person, One-Vote).

Of no surprise, Marc Elias’ Elias Law Group are intervenors in the case. They opposed the settlement and did not consent to it. However, because the primary plaintiffs and defendants agreed, the intervenors could not block the filing.

This is a win for election integrity that builds voter trust and confidence, helps stop the cheating, and ensures elections are transparent, legal, and fair. The State of North Carolina, the RNC, and NCRP deserve thanks for their leadership in filing the suit and securing this agreement.

The consent judgment awaits approval by a Wake County Superior Court judge. No hearing date scheduled yet; similar cases have been approved within days to a few weeks. We will track and provide updates.

Also, the case serves as a big reminder for Congress to pass the Save America Act. Debate is expected to resume this week. If passed, it will require documentary proof of citizenship (e.g., a passport, a certified birth certificate, or certain REAL ID-compliant documents) for anyone registering to vote in federal elections, helping prevent non-citizens from being added to the rolls in the first place.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate